Leopardstown and Dundalk tips: Bolshoi Ballet can build on debut promise

The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt made an encouraging debut earlier in a Newmarket maiden earlier this month
Aidan O'Brien can saddle the winner of the Irish Stallion Farms' EBF Maiden. Picture: Healy Racing

Fri, 16 Oct, 2020 - 07:00
Tommy Lyons

A long day of Flat racing begins in Leopardstown and follows on in Dundalk, and it is the first two races on the turf which make most appeal on the betting front. The nap goes to Bolshoi Ballet, who can take the Irish Stallion Farms' EBF Maiden for Aidan O’Brien and Seamie Heffernan.

The colt made his debut in a Newmarket maiden earlier this month and, after struggling to get involved, stayed on strongly in the closing stages to finish third, two lengths behind Mystical Dawn.

It was a fine effort in the circumstances and it’s safe to assume he will be much more clued in this time.

He can take this at the expense of Earlswood, who caught the eye finishing fifth behind Van Gogh in a Curragh maiden. He had a tough draw that day and was out the back most of the way, but he stayed on strongly in the closing stages and looks a nice type.

A Taad Moody, who runs in the opening race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden, would be the nap selection but for her high draw making life that bit tougher.

She is a gorgeous filly with plenty of improvement in her, and she ran a superb race in the listed fillies’ race which opened Champions Weekend.

A fine third behind Monday and No Speak Alexander, Ger Lyons’ runner should have no trouble winning a maiden and, in time, making her mark in group company. There are some interesting runners in today’s race but A Taad Moody looks a smart prospect and can overcome the draw.

At Dundalk, the Group 3 Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Pat Smullen Mercury Stakes is the feature and the three juveniles in the race — Giorgio Vasari, Muker, and Lady Princess — can make the most of the weight they receive from their elders.

Preference is for Phillip Making’s Muker, who won on the all-weather at Newcastle on debut, finished a fine third in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot on his second start, and got back to winning ways when conceding plenty of weight to subsequent winner Credible. He can continue the fine run of the British raiders who have won five of the last six runnings of the race.

LEOPARDSTOWN 

SELECTIONS

12:55 A Taad Moody (NB) 

1:25 Bolshoi Ballet (Nap)

2:00 Breaking Story 

2:30 Mk Drama 

3:00 Adamaris 

3:30 Nawafeth 

4:00 Petticoat Rule 

NEXT BEST 

12:55 Alqabeela 

1:25 Earlswood 

2:00 Tauran Shaman 

2:30 Day Dreamin’ 

3:00 Dance Emperor 

3:30 Ediyva 

4:00 Myrcella 

DUNDALK 

SELECTIONS

4:45 Estepona Sun 

5:15 Psyche 

5:45 Flying Rock 

6:15 Everyhouronthehour 

6:45 Crystal Dawn 

7:15 Unforgetable 

7:45 Muker 

8:15 Grey Streak 

NEXT BEST 

4:45 Gee Rex 

5:15 Paso Doble 

5:45 Sardonyx 

6:15 Sestriere 

6:45 Guanabara Bay 

7:15 Sindhia 

7:45 Lady Princess 

8:15 Power Over Me

Latest

Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Family Notices

