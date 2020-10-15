Another successful trip to Tramore for Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins seldom wastes the journey to Tramore and today was another case in point as both of his runners on the seven-race card did the business for the Closutton maestro and his stable jockey Paul Townend.

Wearapinkribbon got off the mark over hurdles at the first time of asking when he justified favouritism in the Woodstown Maiden Hurdle. Townend was content to sit behind the pace for much of the race and when he produced his mount to challenge from three out, the 11-10 chance went about his business well.

The second leg of the double came just 35 minutes later when Hopefully took the Tramore Racecourse On Instagram Handicap Hurdle. Townend rode a similar race, setting behind the pace early before mounting a telling late challenge. The five-year-old came wide to lead going to the last and stayed on well to go clear to the line.

Gabbys Cross gave local trainer Henry De Bromhead the first winner of the day when taking the tramoreraces.ie Maiden Hurdle under Rachael Blackmore. Settled behind the pace, he took over going to the second-last and stretched away for an easy victory.

James Dullea enhanced his fine record at this track by taking the Ardmore Handicap Hurdle. Colonel Lesley, having his second run for the stable, was well backed prior to the off and those who sided with the four-year-old would have been content from flagfall. He travelled sweetly just behind the front two and moved up stylishly as the race unfolded. He had to be ridden out late on but Conor Orr got him home in front of the game Caddy Shack.

Liam Burke’s fine run continued with Yaiza, who won the Pickardstown Rated Novice Chase. Darragh O’Keeffe brought the chasing debutant to challenge at the second-last and from there he went on. Mick Charlie closed down on him late but could never quite get to the well-backed favourite.

Runner-up on three of his previous seven outings, Bois De Clamart got off the mark over fences at the first time of asking when taking the Waterford Greenway Beginners’ Chase. Sean Flanagan produced Liz Doyle’s six-year-old to lead two out and he ran on strongly to win with plenty in hand.

John Kiely does particularly well at his local track and his Powerful Out ran out an impressive winner of the bumper despite being very keen throughout. Maxine O’Sullivan did well to keep a hold of her mount and when she asked her to win her race the response was emphatic. She looks a fine prospect.

On a busy afternoon in the Curragh, Shane Foley rode a treble, Colin Keane and Leigh Roche both rode two, while trainer Aidan Howard saddled a double, as did Jessica Harrington.

The feature was the listed TRM Waterford Testimonial Stakes and Lustown Baba, who recently won a handicap by a wide margin, took the step up in her stride. The first leg of Roche’s double, Willie McCreery’s filly moved clear from a furlong out and won with plenty in hand.

Roche doubled up aboard Tyrion’s Dream, who caused a 33-1 upset in the second division of the seven-furlong handicap.

That was the first leg of a double for Aidan Howard, whose other winner, Faithfulindian, raced right away with the 12-furlong handicap to complete Colin Keane’s double. The winning rider had already been on the mark aboard the Sarah Dawson-trained Pretty Boy Floyd in the six-furlong handicap.

Foley’s first came in the opener, aboard the Jessica Harrington-trained Rosie Bassett, who confirmed the promise of her debut with a fine effort in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

The second leg came on Pretty Rebel for Gerard O’Leary in the first division of the seven-furlong handicap, and Foley then completed a good day’s work by winning the Equilux Costs Less Than €2 A Day Maiden aboard Harrington’s Flor De La Luna.

The latter was sent off odds-on on debut but was pulled up shortly after leaving stalls. Given plenty of time to recover from what ailed her there, she coasted to victory this time and remains a high-class prospect.