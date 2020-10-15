Curragh and Tramore tips: Make A Challenge should return to winning ways

Back in listed company, Make A Challenge should return to winning ways in the TRM Waterford Testimonial Stakes at the Curragh.

Denis Hogan’s charge, at his best in soft ground, has already bagged four listed prizes this season, most recently when outpointing Urban Beat in the rescheduled Abergwaun Stakes in Navan.

Since then, the five-year-old Invincible Spirit gelding has found himself out of his depth twice, at Group 1 level He was probably drawn on the wrong side when a never dangerous fifth to Glass Slippers in the Flying Five at the Curragh.

And last time, in the Abbaye in Longchamp, he was struggling before half-way when filling eighth spot behind Wooded.

Today, although carrying a 3lb. penalty and conceding weight to his eleven rivals, Make A Challenge should revel in conditions and, if retaining the spark shown throughout the season, he should be tough to beat.

Matt Smith’s string continues in top form and Fil The Power, runner-up on his last two starts, might have the edge over Ballydoyle hope Delta Dawn in the Equine Costs Less Maiden.

Beaten a half-length by Magic Chegaga at Tipperary on his penultimate start, he beat his peers convincingly when bumping into a classy older horse, Jason The Militant, a Grade 2 winning novice hurdler last season, at Fairyhouse last time.

Fil The Power’s running style suggests that he should be suited by this step-up to a mile and a half and he gets the vote over Delta Dawn, a runner-up twice as a juvenile and fourth to Avarice at Fairyhouse on his recent seasonal debut. The selection is rated just 1lb. superior by the handicapper.

In Tramore, the locally-trained Tiantu, successful over fences at Wexford and today’s venue this summer, is expected to take advantage of an attractive hurdle mark in the Tramore Racecourse Instagram Handicap Hurdle.

Paul Power’s charge earned a chase mark of 112 thanks to those wins and, pulled up last time in Punchestown following a bad mistake, he races today off a hurdle mark of just 85.

Receiving 19lb. from chief danger Beat Of The Sea, plus his owner/rider Jeannie Cook’s 7lb. claim, he must have a huge chance.

CURRAGH

John Ryan

1.00 Notoriously Risky

1.35 Make A Challenge (Nap)

2.05 Limit Long

2.40 Secret Sea

3.15 Born Invincible

3.50 Fil The Power

4.25 Thefaithfulindian

Next Best

1.00 Rosie Bassett

1.35 Southern Horse

2.05 Hell Left Loose

2.40 Youceeyouceecee

3.15 Rotokura

3.50 Delta Dawn

4.25 Awaasef

TRAMORE

John Ryan

1.10 Gabbys Cross

1.45 Shedding

2.18 Flash De Touzaine

2.53 Tiantu (n.b.)

3.28 Itsalonglongroad

4.03 Bois De Clamart

4.38 Powerful Out

Next Best

1.10 Bowser

1.45 Afternoonwithsusan

2.18 Talk Of The Town

2.53 Hopefully

3.28 Mick Charlie

4.03 Axiomatic

4.38 Hamundarson