Curragh and Tramore tips: Make A Challenge should return to winning ways

Fil The Power’s running style suggests  he should be suited by  step-up to a mile and a half
Curragh and Tramore tips: Make A Challenge should return to winning ways

Make  A Challenge (right) has a good opportunity to return to form at the Curragh. Picture: Healy Racing

Thu, 15 Oct, 2020 - 06:00
John Ryan

Back in listed company, Make A Challenge should return to winning ways in the TRM Waterford Testimonial Stakes at the Curragh.

Denis Hogan’s charge, at his best in soft ground, has already bagged four listed prizes this season, most recently when outpointing Urban Beat in the rescheduled Abergwaun Stakes in Navan.

Since then, the five-year-old Invincible Spirit gelding has found himself out of his depth twice, at Group 1 level He was probably drawn on the wrong side when a never dangerous fifth to Glass Slippers in the Flying Five at the Curragh.

And last time, in the Abbaye in Longchamp, he was struggling before half-way when filling eighth spot behind Wooded.

Today, although carrying a 3lb. penalty and conceding weight to his eleven rivals, Make A Challenge should revel in conditions and, if retaining the spark shown throughout the season, he should be tough to beat.

Matt Smith’s string continues in top form and Fil The Power, runner-up on his last two starts, might have the edge over Ballydoyle hope Delta Dawn in the Equine Costs Less Maiden.

Beaten a half-length by Magic Chegaga at Tipperary on his penultimate start, he beat his peers convincingly when bumping into a classy older horse, Jason The Militant, a Grade 2 winning novice hurdler last season, at Fairyhouse last time.

Fil The Power’s running style suggests that he should be suited by this step-up to a mile and a half and he gets the vote over Delta Dawn, a runner-up twice as a juvenile and fourth to Avarice at Fairyhouse on his recent seasonal debut. The selection is rated just 1lb. superior by the handicapper.

In Tramore, the locally-trained Tiantu, successful over fences at Wexford and today’s venue this summer, is expected to take advantage of an attractive hurdle mark in the Tramore Racecourse Instagram Handicap Hurdle.

Paul Power’s charge earned a chase mark of 112 thanks to those wins and, pulled up last time in Punchestown following a bad mistake, he races today off a hurdle mark of just 85.

Receiving 19lb. from chief danger Beat Of The Sea, plus his owner/rider Jeannie Cook’s 7lb. claim, he must have a huge chance.

CURRAGH 

John Ryan 

1.00 Notoriously Risky 

1.35 Make A Challenge (Nap) 

2.05 Limit Long 

2.40 Secret Sea 

3.15 Born Invincible 

3.50 Fil The Power 

4.25 Thefaithfulindian 

Next Best 

1.00 Rosie Bassett 

1.35 Southern Horse 

2.05 Hell Left Loose 

2.40 Youceeyouceecee 

3.15 Rotokura 

3.50 Delta Dawn 

4.25 Awaasef

TRAMORE 

John Ryan 

1.10 Gabbys Cross 

1.45 Shedding 

2.18 Flash De Touzaine 

2.53 Tiantu (n.b.) 

3.28 Itsalonglongroad 

4.03 Bois De Clamart 

4.38 Powerful Out 

Next Best 

1.10 Bowser 

1.45 Afternoonwithsusan 

2.18 Talk Of The Town 

2.53 Hopefully 

3.28 Mick Charlie 

4.03 Axiomatic 

4.38 Hamundarson

More in this section

Horse Racing from Punchestown Punchestown report: The Storyteller bounces back in style
Cheltenham Festival 2020 - Champion Day - Cheltenham Racecourse Cork jockey Aidan Coleman to team up with Olly Murphy
Punchestown Tips: Eskylane can make  winning start to season Punchestown Tips: Eskylane can make  winning start to season

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up