Cork jockey Aidan Coleman to team up with Olly Murphy

Coleman, who has been out of action since fracturing his arm in a fall at Southwell in July, will return to the saddle on Friday
Jockey Aidan Coleman on Put The Kettle On after winning the Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase on day one of the Cheltenham Festival this year. Picture: PA

Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 19:51

Cork jockey Aidan Coleman has been been appointed as stable jockey for trainer Olly Murphy.

Coleman, who has been out of action since fracturing his arm in a fall at Southwell in July, will return to the saddle on Friday, when he will team up with Skandiburg and Heres Comes Johny for Murphy at Fakenham.

Murphy told his Betfair blog: “From Friday, I’m delighted to say that Aidan Coleman will be riding as my number one jockey.

“Due to the increased number of horses and the size to which my yard, Warren Chase, has grown over such a short period of time, it is now necessary to appoint a number one who can commit to the yard.

“Richard Johnson has been a massive part of my team from the early days and I will continue to use him, but due to his other commitments during the winter months, I felt this was a crucial move for us.

I’m really excited for the season ahead and looking forward to a fruitful association with Aidan.

