Cork report: Colin Keane extends jockeys' championship lead to five over Shane Foley

In the jockeys’ championship, Colin Keane extended his lead over Shane Foley to five winners with two wins to Foley’s one at Cork today, while it was also a red-letter day for young Ben Kennedy, who got off the mark for his career.

Keane’s first winner, Sir Lucan, was an uneasy favourite in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction but got his head in front under a strong ride. Flying Visit set out to make all under a clever ride by Kevin Manning but Keane got a good tune out of the Aidan O’Brien-trained Sir Lucan and the brother to Sir Dragonet got up in the dying strides to collar the top weight.

Keane doubled up aboard the Matthew Smith-trained Starlight Dream, who made every yard of the running in the Fermoy Fillies’ Maiden. Menagerie threw down a strong challenge and looked the more likely winner as they raced into the final furlong, but the leader found extra for pressure to secure a first success at the fifth time of asking.

Foley’s winner came aboard the John Murphy-trained Autumn Mist, who got up in the dying strides to take the second division of the Mallow Handicap. Assistant trainer George Murphy said: “She was good, and Shane gave her a great ride. The ground was probably a bit too deep the last two times she ran but she had a lovely run in Killarney the time before and did it well there today. We’ll look for the same sort of race next time and we might try her in Dundalk during the winter.”

The first division of the Mallow Handicap looked nothing exceptional on paper, but it was an important one for 18-year-old Dingle jockey Ben Kennedy as he got his career off the mark by winning aboard the Kevin Coleman-trained Swiss Army Officer. The young rider gave the 14-1 chance a strong ride to overhaul long-time leader Raffaello and kept him up to his work to win a shade cosily.

“I’m based with Kevin the whole time, and it’s brilliant to get the first one. Hopefully we can go on now,” said Kennedy.

Everything in the race went well enough. He travelled away. He’s a funny old sort of a horse: he’s pretty inconsistent but he was going well at home lately and we were pretty confident he would go well.

The winning trainer, from Innishannon but based in Carrick On Suir, added: “Ben is with me full-time and is a Dingle man but no relation to Jack or Paddy (Kennedy, jockeys). He came to me wanting to ride over jumps but has ended up riding on the flat and it’s a bonus for him as he is a big lad. He works very hard and rides well.”

Michael Halford’s Leabaland got off the mark for his career when leading all the way and staying on well to win the CorkRacecourse.ie Handicap in the hands of Ronan Whelan.