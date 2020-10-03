Key questions ahead of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe: Will Enable reign supreme again

It's deeply ironic that a repeat of the deep ground blamed for Enable's eclipse in last year's Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe has helped clear a path for John Gosden's magical mare to set the record straight this weekend.

For months, the 2020 Arc has been billed as a showdown between Enable and Love but that mouthwatering prospect was extinguished on Thursday when Aidan O'Brien took the brilliant Epsom Oaks winner out of the contest.

While that decision had seemed increasingly inevitable as rain poured in Paris this week, Love's absence has unquestionably robbed the race of much of its lustre and increased the likelihood of Enable galloping into retirement on the back of an unprecedented third Arc triumph.

That being said, there are still questions to be answered.

Is the race now at Enable's mercy?

Those out to take on the hot favourite do literally have grounds for optimism given Enable was reeled in late on by Waldgeist in the type of gruelling conditions she must again endure this weekend. The memory of her weakening dramatically in the final furlong is hard to shake but in reality she was undone by being put into the heat of battle too early as Frankie Dettori sought not to give Ghaiyyath too much rope in front.

The absence of the Godolphin horse from this year's Arc should help Enable travel at a more sustainable pace through the race and her overall CV shows that she's ground versatile. An Arc is never a penalty kick but she's unquestionably the most likely winner.

Is she as good as ever?

In truth, probably not. The Enable that won the Arc as a three-year-old in 2017 was a force of nature, arriving at Chantilly having won four successive Group 1s in an aggregate margin of 20 lengths. Nothing could get anywhere near her.

However, having endured an injury-interrupted build-up ahead of her Arc defence at Longchamp, she just about held on to deny Sea Of Class. Four successive Group 1 wins followed but she had to work hard for all four, never more than when digging deep to repel Crystal Ocean in an epic King George last year.

After surrendering her Coral-Eclipse crown to Ghaiyyath on her first start this season, she then beat two rivals to win a record third King George before rounding off her British career with a facile victory at Kempton.

She's clearly still a class act but she does lack the wow factor she possessed in her dominant three-year-old campaign.

The great what if: Would Love have conquered all?

The allowances Love would have got as a three-year-old filly would certainly have helped her cause and it was impossible not to be wildly impressed by the imperious authority with which she won the 1,000 Guineas, the Epsom Oaks, and the Yorkshire Oaks.

However, it's also hard to escape the conclusion that she hasn't beaten a single filly of significance this season. The style has been there but there's unquestionably far more substance to Enable's form.

Could Ballydoyle still spoil the party?

The decision to take Love out of the Arc must have been made with a heavy heart given Ballydoyle have spent the last four seasons unsuccessfully trying to lower Enable's colours.

In all, O’Brien has had 34 runners in races Enable has contested and has run 20 different horses against her. Love looked their best shot ever but with her out of the picture it's hard to see any of the four remaining Ballydoyle runners taking her down.

Perhaps their most intriguing contender is this year's runaway Derby winner Serpentine. However, being drawn in stall 15 is an obvious negative for his chances and his fourth to Mogul over course and distance last month did little to take away from the sense that his Epsom triumph was somewhat freakish.

That Paris win was a first Group 1 success for Mogul but his overall profile is too patchy to trust.

Might Stradivarius's stamina win the day?

Stayers have a history of running well in the Arc and conditions should help slow down his rivals.

Even still, it's hard to envisage the three-time Ascot Gold Cup hero having the tactical speed needed to outgun Enable.

How strong is the French challenge?

On paper, not very. Sottsass was third in this race last year but he has struggled this season, most recently finishing behind a 66-1 outsider in Armory when fourth of six behind Magical in the Irish Champion Stakes. The most fascinating home contender is Persian King, last seen when getting the better of Pinatubo over a mile in the Prix du Moulin last month.

That was on good ground so a mile and a half on testing conditions looks a massive ask. However, if anyone can pull off such an audacious training feat, it's Arc legend Andre Fabre.

Who wins and is there an each-way alternative?

With Love out of the picture, and having got a favourable draw in stall five, it's hard to see anything other than a fairytale ending to Enable's glorious career.

The six-year-old daughter of Nathaniel has done wonders for the sport and can hog the headlines one last time.

Stamina is the obvious question mark for Persian King but if he does stay, he's a very serious contender so he appeals as an each-way alternative. Stradivarius can also hit the frame.

Verdict: Enable, Persian King, Stradivarius.