Enable and Authentic could both prove their enduring greatness

No matter how hard we try to put a brave face on things the painful truth is inescapable. Watching sport is a very strange experience at the moment. Stranger still is how 2020 has bent time totally out of joint. Hurling finals in December, The Masters in November.

Racing too has cantered into the disruption and the American classic, The Preakness Stakes which goes to the wire in Baltimore tonight is hit both in time and sequence. In normal years this race is the second act in the Triple Crown, the filling in a late spring sandwich either side of the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes.

Happily, on this side of the Atlantic, Europe’s most prestigious flat race, The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe remains anchored to its familiar slot on the first Sunday of October. This unusual confluence of the Arc and the Preakness on the same weekend means that by Monday morning this season’s intercontinental middle-distance champions should be clarified.

The dominant narrative in the lead up to the Paris race had been the generational clash of two of the most talented fillies seen on racecourses in recent years, Enable, trained by John Gosden and Aidan O’Brien’s brilliant three-year-old, Love.

Disappointingly however, the heavy rain in France this week dampened yet another of our 2020 daydreams and Love was withdrawn on Thursday morning because of the deteriorating ground conditions. Her absence seriously weakens the quality of the race but it remains laden with interesting storylines and possibilities.

Most of these revolve around Enable and her bid to win a third Arc, a quest in which she failed last year when she was collared close home by Waldgiest.

The Preakness too suffered a quality dilution this week. The recent Belmont Stakes winner, Tiz The Law was taken out and his absence ensures that Authentic, winner of the Kentucky Derby, will start a short-priced favourite.

Trained by the perennially successful Bob Baffert, Authentic has only been beaten once in a six-race career and in hindsight was insultingly overpriced when winning the Derby at 8-1 mainly because the favourite, Tiz the Law was generally thought to be unbeatable and also because the front running Authentic was drawn in the outside stall in a field of fifteen, often the coffin box in American racing.

By the first bend, he’d muscled his way to the front and still had enough juice to repel a strong challenge from Tiz the Law down the straight. His performance that was probably even better than it looked - he’d gone the long way round and readily beaten a proven champion.

Ironically, the possibility of a romantic afternoon in Paris tomorrow has been greatly enhanced by the absence of Love. Her withdrawal helps Enable who has been campaigned this season solely in preparation for this particular race but history suggests that she cannot win.

No horse has completed an Arc treble despite numerous high-profile attempts from superstar horses. A six-year-old has yet to succeed and no previous winner has ever regained the title after a gap year. In fairness to Enable she has never been limited by trends and proved this most recently in July when she became the first three-time winner of the King George, the high summer middle-distance championship at Ascot. But she has more potent challenges than history blocking her pathway to legend tomorrow.

The mare failed to win last year on less testing ground when arguably in better form than now and the heavy going will be more to the liking of some of her stamina laden rivals such as Stradivarius.

Also a six-year-old, he is one of the best stayers in recent seasons and although not strictly a mudlark he is sure to be still galloping when some others have cried ‘enough.’ Heavy going won’t make him any faster, but it will certainly slow Enable down.

Ireland’s hopes remain invested in Aidan O'Brien, who still saddles four runners, Japan, Sovereign, Mogul and Serpentine. And it could be significant that his English Derby winner, Serpentine, has been supplemented this week at a high cost. His win from an easy lead at Epsom triggered a spectrum of opinions ranging from ‘complete fluke’ to ‘star in the making’ but the Coolmore team obviously believe that their unexposed colt deserves his place tomorrow irrespective of the conditions.

Heavy ground is a curse to flat racing in that it usually thins out the talent. Its blessing is that it can simplify the task of picking the winner. Multiple considerations are reduced to just one simple question. Who will the ground suit best?

Two horses in particular stand out. Last year’s third Sotass has been loitering all season in unsuitable ten-furlong good ground contests when he clearly needs a mile and a half in soft. Secondly, In Swoop, winner of the German Derby, is a slow old boat but stays well.

There’ll be few racing spectators at Paris or Baltimore or this weekend. The strangeness continues and Enable and Authentic could both prove their enduring greatness in front of empty grandstands. Fortunately, the history books will not record the silence.