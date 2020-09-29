Cork report: Versatile Keats lands third win of season

Runner-up in similar company at Listowel last Tuesday, the Aidan O’Brien-trained Keats (5/2 favourite) landed the listed Navigation Stakes, feature of yesterday’s eight-race card in Cork.

Three-year-olds dominated the finish as Keats got the better of front-running Free Solo by a length and a quarter with Fame And Acclaim in third spot.

Keats was recording his third success of the season and winning rider Seamus Heffernan reflected: “I thought he was a bit unlucky in Listowel. He handles all sorts of ground and I feel there’s a bit more to come from him. He’s still unexposed and a bit babyish.”

Earlier, 106-rated Fiscal Rules got off the mark for Jim Bolger and Kevin Manning when justifying 5/6 favouritism in the seven-furlong Fermoy Maiden, driven out to beat Mudawy by a length and a quarter.

Una Manning explained: “That was good. He had a bit of an off-day last time and it’s good to get his head in front. He’ll run in whatever is available to him in Ireland before the end of the season and, hopefully, next year, he’ll be back in the big-time.”

Colin Keane moved to within one of pace-setter Shane Foley (71-72) in the title race when winning the finale, the second division of the 45-65 handicap on his father Gerry’s Treble Cone.

The well-backed debutant Ascot Adventure did the business in good style in the two-year-old maiden, scoring well for trainer Andy Slattery and his son and namesake. “He’s a nice horse and was ready early – that’s why Adrian (owner Adrian Costello) gave him the name,” said the winning trainer.“But he got a bit weak and we had to wait. He’s a fast horse and will probably be sold.”

Apprentice Dylan Browne McMonagle continued in superb form with a double, providing trainer Michael Browne with a welcome success on board The Cola Kid in the Mallow Handicap and following-up on board Han Solo, trained by Austin Leahy, to a narrow win over Legal Thriller in a division of the 45-65 handicap.

In the absence of 142-rated Beacon Edge, the Ted Walsh-trained Dewcup won the Dooley Insurance Group Hurdle in Punchestown.

Confidently handled by Mark Walsh, the 5/4 favourite took command going to the last before beating Curlew Hill by more than two lengths, prompting his trainer to explain: “Mark was delighted with the manner he did it. This was a step-up on his maiden win and, if we get good ground, he might head to Fairyhouse or Leopardstown at Christmas.”

Jumping proved crucial for Joseph O’Brien’s filly Scholastic in the EMS Copiers 3-Y-0 Maiden Hurdle as she scooted home eight lengths clear of favourite Jeff Kidder.

Winning rider JJ Slevin declared: “She deserved that after a very good run in Listowel. She has a little bit of boot and won with her ears pricked today. Hopefully, she might win another.”

The exit of odds-on favourite Tiger Voice, when upsides, at the second last left the door open for the Dot Love-trained Jack Hackett (Rachael Blackmore) to register his second success over fence sin the Pigsback-sponsored rate novice chase.

Blackmore later took a crashing fall when odds- favourite Minella Encore, still in front but apparently tiring, took a horrendous fall at the final obstacle in the Hanlon Concrete Maiden Hurdle, leaving Gordon Elliott’s Jimmy Jimmy (Jack Kennedy) to score.