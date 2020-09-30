Punchestown tips: Fine opportunity for Yound Ted to get off the mark

Young Ted should be capable of opening his hurdling account, at the seventh attempt, in the three-mile Kaizen Brand Evolution Maiden Hurdle in Punchestown.

Noel Meade’s charge, winner of a Thurles bumper and considered good enough to contest a Grade 1 bumper at this venue in 2018 (he finished sixth to Tornado Flyer), has flattered to deceive a few times over flights. But his overall form, and a rating of 128, should make him tough to beat in what looks a modest maiden.

Off a mark of 125, the selection finished a good second to My Sister Sarah in a competitive three-mile handicap at the 2019 Punchestown Festival.

He raced only twice last season, filling fourth spot behind Mr Hendricks at Navan in January and, when last seen, going off an even-money favourite when third to Golden Spread on the same track in March.

Returning after a break, Young Ted sets a decent standard here and is expected to beat Cardboard Gangster.

Gordon Elliott’s team remains in top form and the unbeaten Mr Jackman will be expected to make a winning start to his hurdling career in the O’Brien Event Catering Maiden Hurdle.

This Flemensfirth gelding triumphed in both bumper outings, scoring at Tipperary and Gowran Park in July – he was sent off favourite on both occasions.

Mr Jackman has the scope to make an impact over obstacles and might prove too strong for Henry de Bromhead’s newcomer Gaspard Du Seuil.

The Elliott-trained Sam’s Choice shaped like a certain future winner on his debut at this track last month and will be expected to land today’s bumper, the Racing Post Ladies Pro-Am Flat Race.

Ridden on debut by Jamie Codd, the Kalanisi gelding stayed on in pleasing style to fill the runner-up berth behind 20/1 stable-companion Gordon’s Jet and, with improvement expected, he might prove too good for Colonel Mustard and Phillapa Sue, with the booking of Lisa O’Neill a significant plus.

Winner of the Bishopscourt Cup on this track and impressive in Galway last time, Flirting Lesa has a sporting chance of defying the handicapper in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Handicap Chase.

Trained by Paddy Hayes, this mare jumped for fun when making virtually all to score by fourteen lengths in an admittedly modest handicap in Galway.

Raised 9lb. by the handicapper, she undoubtedly faces a much tougher task today. But her jumping and Conor Orr’s 5lb claim might prove key factors and she should reward each-way support.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

1.50.Chead Solas

2.25.Flirting Lesa

3.00.Give Him Time

3.35.Mr Jackman

4.10.Young Ted (Nap)

4.45.Tara Dylan

5.15.Sam’s Choice (n.b.)

Next Best

1.50.Eagle Moon

2.25.Line Out

3.00.Lord Lariat

3.35.Gaspard Du Seuil

4.10.Cardboard Gangster

4.45.Latoyah Of North

5.15.Phillipa Sue