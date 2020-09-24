Listowel Tips: Testing conditions to play to True Conviction's strengths

Conditions changed dramatically this week, from good on the Flat course on Tuesday to heavy yesterday and, with plenty of rain forecast for last night and into today, it could be testing for the Flat brigade this afternoon. But that can play to the strengths of True Conviction in todays’ opener, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden.

A never-dangerous ninth behind Masen on his debut at Leopardstown, he then contested another maiden at that track and raced more prominently from the outset. However, he was caught in a pocket for much of the straight and, not being able to get out, his rider was not hard on him and he eventually crossed the line in seventh place behind Fly Girl.

On that second occasion, they just seemed to always be going a touch too fast for him but on today’s going, which he is bred to cope well with, he should be well within his comfort zone from the outset. A horse with plenty of size and scope for improvement, he can get off the mark in what looks a winnable maiden.

His trainer, Johnny Murtagh, can top and tail the card, as Call Me Rocky has leading claims in the finale, the Tote Ireland Handicap. The lightly raced gelding won a maiden on good ground in July and ran a fine race in defeat on soft ground at Galway on what was his handicap debut. He seems sure to improve further and, with Colin Keane booked, can add to his tally.

Lord Park rates a danger. He deserves a winning turn after some terrific efforts in defeat. Last time out he was no match for Baron Samedi but is easily forgiven that defeat. Versatile with regard to ground, he should be in the shake-up once more. Sayo can also reach the frame.

Baron Samedi can continue his winning run by taking the Listowel Printing Works Handicap. Joseph O’Brien’s horse has been a revelation since being gelded, winning three in a row and getting better with each run. He has gone up from 65 to 97, which is a remarkable rise up the handicap for three wins in 16 day, but conditions are very much in his favour today and he can go in again.

LISTOWEL

Tommy Lyons

1:40 True Conviction (nap)

2:10 Starting Monday

2:45 Tashim

3:20 Blyton

3:55 Baron Samedi (nb)

4:30 Palm Beach

5:05 Yankee Stadium

5:40 Call Me Rocky

Next Best

1:40 Flying Visit

2:10 Bardo Contigua

2:45 Emiyn

3:20 Ramiro

3:55 Lafayette

4:30 My Sister Sarah

5:05 Caldwell

5:40 Lord Park