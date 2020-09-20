Listowel tips: The Storyteller can continue on winning run

A full week of action in the island course in Listowel gets underway with today’s National Hunt programme and The Storyteller, who has been brilliantly placed to win over fences and hurdles in recent months, can continue his winning run in the Kerry Group Chase.

Winner at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival and runner-up there this year, he was pulled up early in the Galway Plate but turned out again two days later to win a chase. Off more than five weeks, he returned over hurdles and, under a confident ride by Keith Donoghue, added to his tally.

He is clearly in great heart, very much suited to the conditions of tomorrow’s race, and can complete his hat-trick at the expense of Paloma Blue and Peregrine Run, whose task is made more difficult by having to concede 6lbs to the selection.

A return to a quicker surface can earn Arthur’s Baby a return to winning ways in the first division of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Handicap Hurdle. Mark McNiff’s imposing mare landed a touch on good ground at Cork in early August but was touched off on soft ground three days later.

Well backed to return to winning ways recently at Punchestown, she unseated her rider early. With that run forgotten, and the soft-ground defeat forgiven, she appeals as being well handicapped and can take this at the expense of Blanketontheground.

Telmesomethingirl was impressive last time at Bellewstown and can claim a third win of the season by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Hurdle.

LISTOWEL

Tommy Lyons

1:35 Longclaw

2:10 Telmesomethinggirl

2:45 Arthur’s Baby (nb)

3:15 Clancypantz

3:45 Getabay

4:15 Popong

4:50 The Storyteller (nap)

5:20 Carioca King

Next Best

1:35 Duffle Coat

2:10 Jelona

2:45 Blanketontheground

3:15 Coosan Clover

3:45 Hand In My Pocket

4:15 Anything Will Do

4:50 Paloma Blue

5:20 Snake Oil