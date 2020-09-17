Naas and Tramore tips: Perfect opportunity for Giselles Thunder to get off the mark

Two meetings this afternoon in Ireland, and Giselles Thunder looks the best bet on the Flat programme in Naas. Gavin Cromwell’s runner contests the Foran Equine Irish EBF Auction Maiden, which is the fourth race on the eight-race card, and it looks a perfect opportunity for the filly to get off the mark at the fourth time of asking.

On debut she caught the eye finishing runner-up to Elysium in a race that has worked out well. Following a near seven-week break she finished fourth behind Mateo Cruz on testing ground at Tipperary, and the consistent sort ran another decent race when a close fourth behind Diamond eyes on her most recent outing. Favoured by the conditions of today’s race, this is her best opportunity yet to get off the mark and she should take full advantage.

Sense Of Style can take the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden for Joseph O’Brien. It was a shade disappointing that she could not justify favouritism in Dundalk on her second start, but she lost little in defeat when runner-up to April Showers on her return to the turf at Navan.

On the latter occasion, she forced the winner to pull out all the stops, and the evidence of that run suggests she will appreciate the drop back to seven furlongs from a mile. The draw hasn’t been kind to the three horses likely to dominate the market for today’s race but on today’s quicker ground she looks good enough to get off the mark.

Friendly will be popular following her runner-up finish to the smart Angel Palm and this is certainly an easier task. However, her finishing effort was not as strong as one would like, and she will have to find a little extra if this is to be her turn.

In Tramore, The Echo Boy can earn his stripes over fences in the Waterford Greenway Beginners’ Chase. Last time out, on what was just his second start over fences, he ran really well to finish a close second behind Jack Hackett and the winner didn’t let the form down when going close next time out. There is further improvement in The Echo Boy and he can take this at the expense of Bal De Rio.

NAAS

Tommy Lyons

2:45 Urban Step

3:15 The Blue Garter

3:45 Hype

4:15 Giselles Thunder (nap)

4:45 White Pepper

5:15 Sense Of Style (nb)

5:45 Southern Lights

6:15 Alex D

Next Best

2:45 The Last Knight

3:15 Perfect Match

3:45 Cathkin Peak

4:15 Mr Fayez

4:45 Bell Ex One

5:15 Friendly

5:45 Ones Are Wild

6:15 Man Of Peace

TRAMORE

Tommy Lyons

1:00 Arakan Quest

1:30 Dare To Flare

2:05 Floating Around

2:35 Rebel Waltz

3:05 Jack Holiday

3:35 The Echo Boy

4:05 Class Bishop Lady

Next Best

1:00 Call Me Lyreen

1:30 Master Artish

2:05 Pottlerath

2:35 Supreme Vinnie

3:05 Billy’s Angel

3:35 Bal De Rio

4:05 Lily Light Foot