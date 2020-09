Jockey Pat Smullen has died, it has been announced. He was just 43.

The nine-time flat racing Irish Champion Jockey was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March of 2018.

He passed away this evening at a Dublin hospital.

Among the highlights of a glittering career were wins in 12 European Classic races, including the Epsom Derby aboard Harzand in 2016 and the Irish derby twice - with Harzand (2016) and Grey Swallow (2004).

Smullen retired from racing in May of 2019 following medical advice.

