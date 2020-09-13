Donnacha O’Brien wins battle of the brothers at the Curragh

Donnacha O’Brien grabbled a third Group 1 of his rookie season when Shale got the better of old foe Pretty Gorgeous in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, and in the process got one over on his brother, Joseph.

Meeting for the third time, with the score at one apiece, the two proved their form lines to be the strongest amongst the juvenile fillies as they separated themselves from the pack and battled it out all the way to the line.

Pretty Gorgeous, who appreciated the softer ground when winning the Debutante, put her head in front for a moment, but she found an unflinching rival in Shale and, in a great run to the line, Ryan Moore’s mount reasserted to win by three parts of a length, with Oodnadatta running a fine race in third, and Bubbles On Ice equally so in fourth.

“She was nearly first off the bridle, and I thought she wasn’t going to do anything at halfway, but she found a lot for pressure and toughed it out, so it was a very good performance,” said Donnacha, who admitted to being a touch surprised by the winner’s progress.

“She was always a nice filly but wasn’t one we thought would be capable of winning a Moyglare at the start of the season, but she kept progressing — even her last run was good when Joseph’s filly looked classy. They’re two very good fillies. I was speaking to Ryan (Moore) and he said the Fillies Mile would be good for her, so she’ll either go there or to France for the Boussac.”

Elder brother Joseph gained compensation half an hour later when Thunder Moon picked up in great fashion to take the Group 1 Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes under Declan McDonogh. Beaten by his brother in the earlier, there was also familial rivalry in this one as Joseph’s winner led home two of his father’s representatives.

Master Of The Seas made a big move to take it up with a furlong to go, but the winner found a clear passage along the far rail and raced through it to win in great style.

Wembley flew home down the outside to snatch second spot, with St Mark’s Basilica in third.

Lucky Vega got no run but finished strongly in fifth.

Of the winner, McDonogh said: “He quickened very well. I just got on heels when I was trying to angle out. I just had to sit and suffer but he showed great heart when he got a bit of room.

“He was always giving me the feel he was going to run them down, and he was very impressive. He’s got serious will to win. I’d say the ground was as slow as he wants it. He has a real fast-ground action.”

Cayenne Pepper returned to winning ways with a fine effort in the Group 2 Moyglare Jewels Blandford Stakes.

Runner-up in the Irish Oaks and in a Group 3 over 12 furlongs on her last couple of outings, the drop back to 10 furlongs worked a dream.

Amma Grace set out to make all and proved a tough nut to crack, but Shane Foley got a good tune out of Jessica Harrington’s filly and she forged on late to claim the first win of her three-year-old season.

Dermot Weld made a bold bid to win the race for the fifth consecutive year, but his Amma Grace was carried out on her shield.

“That’s her trip — a strong-run mile and a quarter on slowish ground,” said Foley.

“She’s a filly I always thought an awful lot of last year. She had her hold-ups this year, and I said it in the last couple of weeks she’s only coming to hand.

“Hopefully she stays in training next year.”

It was a good day for Richard Fahey and Colin Keane as they teamed up for a double with Mr Lupton in the Bold Lad Sprint and with Shark Two One in the valuable Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sale Stakes.

The biggest prize taken by the visitors was the Group 1 Derrinstown Stud Flying Five, in which the Tom Eaves-ridden Glass Slippers denied Keep Busy, with progressive filly Sonaiyla running a cracking race to be best of the local runners with her third-place finish.

To complete a landmark weekend for Johnny Murtagh, Sonnyboyliston ran away with the finale, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Northfields Handicap.

Billy Lee coasted into contention early in the straight and his mount ran on strongly to secure a third win in four outings this season.