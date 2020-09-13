Another Magical moment as Aidan O’Brien’s star takes Irish Champion Stakes

Magical. Just magical. Aidan O’Brien’s brilliant mare bounced back to her best to win the Irish Champion Stakes, the feature on the opening day of the 2020 Champions Weekend, for the second consecutive year.

The pre-race emphasis was on Ghaiyyath, who was bidding for a fourth consecutive Group 1 this season and he duly took his place at the head of affairs. Magical, who was no match for him in the Juddmonte International at York on their previous outing, sat almost upsides from an early stage on this occasion and maintained that position until the turn for home.

At that point, Seamie Heffernan asked the mare to go for her race and she duly moved upside the odds-on favourite. Japan, Armory and Sottsass all threatened to get involved but only Magical could get to the leader.

A great buckle ensued but Magical always looked to be getting the better of it, and she ran on strongly to win a shade cosily. Armory kept on well to just hold Sottsass for third spot.

“We were very happy after York,” said O’Brien. “We saw what she was able to do. When she went by herself in York she just lost interest a little bit and the others came around her and she started staying on after the race was over.

“What she wants is to always eyeball a horse and battle. Seamus was happy to make the running today if William (Buick, on Ghaiyyath) wanted to get a lead, but if William was going to go Seamus was going to go with him to keep her interested. That’s what he was doing, and he gave her a brilliant ride.

“She’s one serious mare. It’s really when you get into a battle with her is when you really see what she can do.”

Referring to the fact the five-year-old was retired but had that her owners had a change of heart, O’Brien explained:

“She was booked to go to No Nay Never, but we were so delighted they just decided to give her another go. They said that No Nay Never will hopefully be there next year and hopefully she will be as well. She’s an amazing mare really.”

Second in the Breeders’ Cup Turf in 2018, another trans-Atlantic flight could be on the cards for the winner, whose dam also contested that race, in 2008.

O’Brien added: “Something like that will suit her really well. I suppose we’re learning about her all the time. If you get away from her she gets a bit lazy, but if you get into a fight with her, very few will eyeball her. That’s what she did: she eyeballed the colt all the way. She’s great. It wasn’t a big field but, by God, they were all good horses in it.”

The winning rider is doing a sterling job as number one in Ireland and O’Brien was full of praise for him: “He’s riding brilliant. Seamus is a great rider, and always was. He’s mature, confident, has great loyalty and a great work ethic. He’s world-class, and always was.”

Heffernan himself admitted to being confident throughout. “When there is pace on the best horses, the most genuine ones, will fight out the finish and that's what happened today. I felt I was a winner every step of the way. Once I landed on his girth, I knew I would win. I saw him having a look at her at the start, he knew we were there today. He knew we meant business.

“Some horses can disappoint you. You can see champions in the morning and then they disappoint you at the races. This filly has probably never given absolutely everything, but she has still managed to win seven Group 1s. She's very sound and is up for it every day.”

Having taken the opener with Monday, O’Brien completed a 130-1 treble when Ryan Moore rode Tiger Moth to a runaway success in the Group 3 Paddy Power ‘Is it 2020 yet?’ Stakes. The Irish Derby runner-up, returning from a break, justified heavy support and O’Brien suggested the Melbourne Cup could be on the agenda for the three-year-old, were he to get in.