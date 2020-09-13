Curragh Tips: Pretty Gorgeous looking good for victory

The action moves to the Curragh for day two of Champions Weekend and Pretty Gorgeous can enhance her reputation with victory in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, one of four Group 1s on the card.

Joseph O’Brien’s filly was deeply impressive on debut, at Bellewstown, and arguably a little unlucky when runner-up to Shale on her next outing.

She reversed that form last time in the Group 2 Debutante Stakes and, with a little cut in the ground to favour her once more, she can confirm her superiority.

Shale must be respected once more but Teresa Mendoza can chase the selection home.

The latter was impressive on debut and lost little in defeat against the colts on her return from a lay-off. That should have put her spot-on for today, and she should be thereabouts once more.

Twilight Payment has been in fine form and can complete a hat-trick by winning the Group 1 Comer Group International Irish St Leger.

Seventh in this race last year, on what was his first outing for Joseph O’Brien, he comes here in terrific form and, with this race not looking the strongest, he can come out on top.

Lucky Vega can take the Group 1 Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes. Jessica Harrington’s colt beat Lipizzaner on debut but probably in need of the run when a close second to Laws Of Indices in a Group 2 on his next start.

With the benefit of that run, he contested the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes and skipped clear late on for a wide-margin victory.

He remains capable of better and, as this is a hotter race, will need to produce it today. He can do so and score at the expense of Battleground and Master Of The Seas, who represents connections who won this race in 2018 and 2019.

The weekend action closes with the Irish Stallion Farms EBF ‘Northfields’ Handicap and Kipling can send punters out on a high.

Aidan O’Brien’s horse was clearly in need of the outing when fourth to Mona’s Star on his return to action. However, he left that form behind when winning a one-mile maiden at Navan next time.

Kipling was, by some considerable margin, the best horse that day, so it was nice to see the form boosted by fourth-placed Ebony Maw, who won at Navan on Thursday.

The step up to ten furlongs should be ideal and he can make light of a mark of 91.

CURRAGH (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

2:00 Sendmylovetoyou

2:35 Cayenne Pepper

3:10 Glass Slippers

3:40 Pretty Gorgeous (nap)

4:10 Lucky Vega

4:40 Twilight Payment

5:15 Star Of Orion

5:50 Kipling (nb)

Next best

2:00 Highland Dress

2:35 Magic Wand

3:10 A’Ali

3:40 Teresa Mendoza

4:10 Battleground

4:40 Micro Manage

5:15 Night On Earth

5:50 Numerian