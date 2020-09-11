Limerick and Kilbeggan tips: Poseidon  worth waiting for in finale

The Charles Byrnes-trained Poseidon might be worth waiting for in today’s finale in Limerick the People’s Park Handicap.

Successful once on the Flat for Ed Walker in England, the six-year-old had become an accomplished hurdler since joining Byrnes and a last-time-out winner, in Killarney last month, he should prove tough to beat off a Flat mark of 70.

Successful over flights at this venue in June, Poseidon then finished fourth to Ardamir at Bellewstown and runner-up to Nibblers Charm in Galway before returning to the winner’s enclosure last time.

In Killarney, he beat Born By The Sea and The Mouse Doctor readily off a mark of 129 in a Grade B handicap hurdle, enough to see his hurdle mark jump to 137.

Today, he carries joint top-weight of 10-2, less apprentice Sam Ewing’s valuable 10lb. claim and makes plenty of appeal.

Class-dropping Palifico sets the standard in the opening two-year-old fillies maiden and, despite a high draw, should triumph.

Out of her depth when seven behind Pretty Gorgeous in the Group 2 Debutante Stakes last time, Jessica Harrington’s charge had earlier produced two rock-solid placed efforts in Curragh maidens, narrowly beaten by A Ma Chere on debut before a creditable third to Thunder Moon.

On that evidence, she should be capable of a maiden success and, unless there’s a smart newcomer in the field, she should open her account.

The Denis Hogan-trained Hell Left Loose registered his second win in three starts when outpointing Bluepower in convincing style in Navan last time.

He tackles a trip of almost seven furlongs in the first division of the King John’s Castle Handicap and, despite an 8lb. hike for his Navan win, should have every chance.

Kilbeggan caters for National Hunt enthusiasts this evening and the Mouse Morris-trained Friary Rock will be fancied to follow-up a recent maiden success in Sligo in the six-runner Belvedere House & Gardens Novice Hurdle.

Friary Rock swooped late for an emphatic win over Talk Of The Town in Sligo, giving the impression that he should improve over today’s longer trip. With Philip Enright on board again, he might have the edge in a competitive contest.

Another to note is Joseph O’Brien’s four-year-old A Wave Of The Sea, on his second start over fences, in the Follow Kilbeggan On Facebook Beginners Chase.

A Grade 1 winner over hurdles, he should have learned plenty from his chasing bow in Killarney, where he finished less than nine lengths fourth to Benruben. With all the allowances, he should have every chance here.

SELECTIONS

LIMERICK

John Ryan

12.45.Palifico

1.15.Hell Left Loose

1.45.Sunset Nova

2.15.Pirate Lass

2.45.Petticoat Rule

3.20.Longbourn

3.50.Call Me Dolly

4.20.Poseidon (Nap)

Next Best

12.45.Thinking Of You

1.15.Noirvento

1.45.Adapt To Dan

2.15.Bringloid

2.45.Earls

3.20.Coeur D’or

.50.Easca Peasca

4.20.El Tren

KILBEGGAN

John Ryan

3.10.Where’s Bunny

3.40.Deployed

4.10.Back To Bataan

4.45.Ashton Court

5.20.Friary Rock

5.50.Ballinaboola Steel

6.20.A Wave Of The Sea

6.50.High Sparrow

Next Best

3.10.Kitty Galore

3.40.Millen To One

4.10.Influential Lady

4.45.Zinat

5.20.Flemings Dream

5.50.Mick Charlie

6.20.Future Proof

6.50.Victoria Bay