Cork maiden winners likely to make their mark at higher level

Wednesday evening’s Cork card looked a potentially informative one and the fullness of time should shed it in a great light as there were three impressive winners of the maidens on the first half of the card.

Jessica Harrington earned the headlines with a double, the first leg of which was Loch Lein in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. Runner-up to St Mark’s Basilica on her second start, she was entitled to be a warm favourite on the back of that effort and duly obliged. Clearly at home on the quick ground, she lengthened well in the closing stages to win readily.

“She’s a lovely filly, we’ve always thought a lot of her,” said Kate Harrington. “She has a massive frame, and she’s thriving on her racing. She’s got an entry in the Cheveley Park and there’s a race at Fairyhouse for her. Mum will decide where she goes, but whatever she does this year she’ll be even better next year.”

Harrington and jockey Shane Foley doubled up when Ace Aussie took the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. Off 73 days since his debut second behind Hudson River in a maiden which has produced numerous winners, he took a while to get going but showed a fine attitude to assert late.

“He’s a gorgeous horse,” said Kate Harrington. “He has a massive frame and, like the last filly, whatever he does this year he’s going to be even better next year. He’s got entries in Royal Lodge and the Beresford, and if he comes out of this okay he’ll go to one of them, but it will be just one more run this year and we’ll put him away for next year.”

In the opener, High Heels impressed in shedding her maiden status at the third time of asking. With plenty of early pace in the race, Seamie Heffernan was happy to slot in behind aboard Aidan O’Brien’s filly and she quickened up stylishly in the closing stages to win with a considerable degree of authority.

The feature on the card was the listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Tetrarch Stakes and victory went to the Johnny Murtagh-trained Aztec Parade. Unraced at two, he has developed into a smart sort in a short space of time and should have more to give.

Winning jockey Colin Keane was impressed: “I was talking to Johnny beforehand and he said to keep it very straightforward. He is a massive striding horse and keeps galloping and galloping. “He seems to be very versatile, handles slow ground and hopped off that quick surface today. You’d image with the size of him, he’d only be better towards the back end of this year or next year.”

Kevin Manning is enjoying a good season and he gave Assurance a fine ride to take the three-year-old and upwards fillies’ maiden. With cheekpieces on for the first time, he set the pace and she dug deep for Manning’s pressure to hold the late run of Secret Pulse by a head.

Joseph O’Brien got amongst the winners when Magnanimous carried top weight to victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Premier Nursery. The experienced sort quickened up well under Shane Crosse to readily account for his four rivals.

A tidy gamble was landed in the first division of the Mallow Handicap when Petticoat Rule stuck to her task gamely to score for Billy Lee and Willie McCreery. Athea trainer Eoin McCarthy took the second division of the handicap with Fascinating Spirit. Prominent throughout, she raced clear late on under Joe Doyle to win cosily.

In Punchestown, Jack Kennedy, out of action since the Dublin Racing Festival, made a welcome and successful return to action. Get Rich Die Plyin, trained by Gordon Elliott, gave him an armchair ride in the Enter Now For Goffs December National Hunt Sale Maiden Hurdle.