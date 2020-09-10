Navan Tips: King Of The Throne can finally get off the mark in maiden

King Of The Throne can finally get off the mark in the Metges Lane Maiden, the fifth race on today’s card in Navan.

Emmet Mullins’ runner had some decent form as a two-year-old and retuned with a fine effort to finish second to the smart Galileo Chrome in a Curragh maiden over ten furlongs on fast ground.

He was well beaten next time, in the Irish Derby, but back in easier company, better ground, and over ten furlongs, he can make the breakthrough. Rachael Blackmore, who rode him in the Irish Derby, has got the call once more, and she can guide him home in front of Yankee Stadium.

The latter showed real promise on his only outing last year and, while entitled to need the run, won’t have to be a superstar to take a hand in the finish. Eaglemont is the other one worth considering. Karbasann finished marginally in front of the section in a Dundalk maiden in November but disappointed on his only outing to date this season and must take a big step forward.

Baron Samedi can complete his hat-trick in the Market Square Handicap. Joseph O’Brien’s horse scraped home in a heavy-ground handicap at Cork late last month but followed up in devastating fashion in a Down Royal nursery just six days ago.

He is up 6lbs for that run but that still leaves him 13lbs better off than he would be if the race was tomorrow. It’s not quite straightforward for the selection as the trip is shorter and the ground will be quicker than at Down Royal, but he looks rapidly progressive and should make the most of the opportunity. The danger may come from within his own stable as Cerberus looks potentially well handicapped back on the flat off a mark of 74.

Grey Streak can have his turn in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. Unraced at two, he has had a busy season thus far, running six times without success, but there has been plenty of promise. He is well worth another try back at five furlongs and on his best form he is entitled to go very close.

NAVAN

Tommy Lyons

1:15 Dense Star

1:45 Half Nutz

2:15 Lady Princess

2:45 Grey Streak

3:20 King Of The Throne (nap)

3:50 Baron Samedi (nb)

4:20 Sienna Lady

4:50 Amarantha

Next Best

1:15 Wood Ranger

1:45 Casear’s Comet

2:15 Hyde Park Barracks

2:45 Na Blianta Beo

3:20 Yankee Stadium

3:50 Cerberus

4:20 Nakakande

4:50 Some Picture