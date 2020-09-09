Doncaster Racecourse to end pilot scheme allowing spectators at track after today

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce updated guidelines for sport after a change in policy today
Racegoers look on as Latest Generation ridden by jockey William Buick wins the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes as a pilot scheme for the return of crowds to sporting events is expected to bring in 2500 spectators during day one of the William Hill St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Wednesday, September 09, 2020 - 13:45 PM
Nick Robson and Joel Slattery

Officials at Doncaster Racecourse have announced that after the completion of today’s meeting, which is the first to have crowds on a racecourse since March, the rest of the St Leger Festival will be staged behind closed doors.

Doncaster is part of the British Government’s pilot events for letting crowds return to live sporting events.

An estimated 2,500 spectators were expected on Wednesday, with that figure gradually rising to around 6,000 for the Pertemps St Leger on Saturday.

However, this afternoon, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce updated guidelines for sport after a change in policy in the UK restricts social gatherings from a maximum of 30 people to just six.

A similar pilot scheme planned for the final day of Glorious Goodwood last month was called off the day before the meeting.

Doncaster has made several changes to accommodate the return of paying customers, with designated zones allocated to various groups, including annual members and owners.

Last night, fans returned to competitive football in England as 862 supporters attended the meeting of Cambridge and Fulham Under-21s in the EFL Trophy at the Abbey Stadium.

