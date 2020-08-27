Bellewstown tips: Watercolormemories can build on debut promise

The Ger Lyons-trained Watercolormemories should get punters off to a winning start on the final day of Bellewstown’s three-day August meeting.

A daughter of Dragon Pulse, most of whose progeny handle ‘ease’ in the ground, this filly shaped with promise on her debut at Leopardstown, being beaten a only a length and a half in fourth spot behind Fly Girl, who went on to finish 10th behind Chief Little Hawk in the valuable Ballyhane Stakes at Naas on Sunday.

Watercolormemories should be more streetwise this time and, with normal improvement, should be tough to beat, if handling ground conditions and Bellewtown’s unique undulations.

The obvious danger is Zoom Call, beaten five lengths by subsequent Lowther winner Miss Amulet on her debut in Cork before showing plenty of speed and finishing a close third to Bell I Am in Sligo.

The track and a low draw should help Shane Crosse’s mount. But Watercolormemories has more potential and gets the vote.

A race-record which features just one win in 24 outings doesn’t inspire confidence but Teddy Boy might be set for a return to the winner’s enclosure in the www.ratoathvets.ie Handicap.

A frustrating five-year-old, this fellow has finished in the frame five times from seven outings this year. A hold-up horse, he has looked more than a little unlucky on more than one occasion.

A close fourth to Bahlwan on his penultimate start at the Curragh, he was again ridden by Chris Hayes when beaten a half-length by It’s All A Joke in Naas on Sunday, over six furlongs.

A strong traveller, he appears to be equally effective at five and six furlongs. And, off a strong pace, he might arrive late to snatch victory today, when in-form apprentice Dylan McMonagle takes the ride for the first time and, significantly, claims a valuable 7lb.

The Ted Walsh-trained bumper-winner Dewcup went down by a half-length to Danger Money in a similar maiden in Tipperary three weeks ago and, with Rachael Blackmore in the saddle, might go one better in the Bellewstown Maiden.

SELECTIONS

3.40 Watercolormemories (Nap)

4.10 Teddy Boy

4.40 Golddragon Reef

5.10 Dewcup (NB)

5.40 Bestrella

6.15 Philly’s Hope

6.45 Dromod Lad

7.15 Adapt To Dan

NEXT BEST

3.40 Zoom Call

4.10 Musical Rue

4.40 La Joya

5.10 Hannon

5.40 Plum Perfect

6.15 Kristall Eye

6.45 Pulsating

7.15 Giorni Felice