Irish horse racing tips: Opportunity knocks for Dense Star

Four meetings in Ireland make for a busy weekend, but Dense Star should set punters off on the right foot by taking the opening race in Dundalk, the Foran Equine Irish EBF Auction Fillies’ Maiden.

A quick glance at her results suggests she has had plenty of opportunities at this stage, but closer inspection shows a high level of form which deserves a maiden success.

Joseph O'Brien's filly bumped into Eastern Voice and Steel Bull in two maidens in July and last time out she finished a close fourth behind Miss Amulet in a listed race.

Back in maiden company and against her own sex, and with the benefit of Mikey Sheehy taking off 7lbs once more, she can make the most of what looks a great opportunity.

Newcomers Belle Image and Zaffy’s Pride look the most interesting of her rivals.

In Tramore, which hosts a Flat meeting with no starting stalls, the first race is a hot maiden in which many of the runners’ connections would have expected to have won a maiden by this stage.

The vote goes to Illusory, whose two runs to date have been promising and who should be suited by today’s conditions.

Tomorrow in Cork, Anjalawi, who was a real eyecatcher on debut, can take the opening race, the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden.

Ger Lyons’ filly missed the kick in that Curragh maiden and had plenty of work to do to catch up, but she showed real ability with a finishing effort which carried her into third place behind useful sorts Monaasib and Magnanimous.

She is sure to be much sharper through the early stages this time and can prove too smart for Dame Dandy, Repute, and Warrior Brave.

The Mallow Race sees an interesting clash between Arctician and Monaasib, with marginal preference for the former.

Third to Merchants Quay on debut, Paddy Twomey’s colt was highly tried in Group races on his next two starts and was beaten just a neck in the first of them. He is clearly a smart prospect and can gain due reward at the expense of impressive maiden winner Monaasib.

Canford Light has shown enough promise to suggest he could be up to winning a race off his handicap mark in the 50s and the Corkracecourse.ie Handicap looks the right type of race for him. Colin Keane is a good booking for Tom Mullins’ gelding, and he can make the most of a favourable draw.

A National Hunt programme brings Tramore’s August meeting to a close and Glan can take the finale, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Bumper.

Gordon Elliott’s runner was beaten favourite on debut, in a Fairyhouse bumper won by Castra Vetera, but is clearly thought better than she produced that day. As long as the ground does not deteriorate significantly, she should make her experience count against Willie Mullins’ newcomer Greenane Lady.

SELECTIONS

DUNDALK (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

12:55 Dense Star (Nap)

1:25 Indiana Grey (NB)

1:55 Alligator Alley

2:30 Boyne River

3:05 Sliabh Aughty

3:40 Solene Lilyette

4:15 Mirann

4:50 Loughanlea Lass

Next best

12:55 Belle Image

1:25 Sestriere

1:55 Arcanears

2:30 Cartouche

3:05 Cavell

3:40 Balmari

4:15 Verimli

4:50 Sienna Lady

TRAMORE (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

4:40 Illusory

5:10 Son Of Hypnos

5:45 Pineapple Express

6:15 Legal Spin

6:45 Thosedaysaregone

7:15 War Eagle

7:45 Cool Colonnade

Next best

4:40 Royal Free Hotel

5:10 Desert Highway

5:45 Baron Samedi

6:15 Pearl Warrior

6:45 Eight And Bob

7:15 De Mazzaro

7:45 Molly Kaye

CORK (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

2:10 Anjalawi (Nap)

2:45 Arctician

3:20 Noirvento

3:55 Alghazaal

4:30 Canford Light (NB)

5:00 Harvey Specter

5:30 Memyselfandmoi

Next best

2:10 Dame Dandy

2:45 Monaasib

3:20 Improving

3:55 Born To Rule

4:30 Ya Ya Baby

5:00 New Vocation

5:30 Yafordadoe

TRAMORE (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

2:30 Albuquerque

3:05 Ilikehim

3:40 Master Artist

4:15 Alice Johnston

4:45 Boro Tari

5:15 Cusp Of Carabelli

5:45 Glan

Next best

2:30 Santana Plessis

3:05 Gragara Tara

3:40 Ya Boy Ya

4:15 Josephina

4:45 Rapid Response

5:15 Crimson Chief

5:45 Greenane Lady