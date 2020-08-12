Gowran Tips: St Clerans poised to get off the mark

Gowran Park plays host to some decent Flat races this afternoon and St Clerans gets the nap to get off the mark in the second division of the Irish EBF Supporting Irish Champions Weekend Fillies’ Maiden.

On her two runs last season, Jessica Harrington’s filly ran better than the bare form might suggest and did likewise in two of her three runs since, including last time out at Ballinrobe. On that most recent occasion she didn’t seem at all suited to the track but finished strongly to run the classy Red Line Alexander to half a length, the two a long way clear of the remainder.

On this somewhat more conventional track and from a good draw, she should be able to sit handy from the outset and prove too strong for her rivals. Fictitious Lady can pose the biggest threat, though Satin And Silk will love the step up in trip and should be given due consideration.

Harrington and jockey Shane Foley can also take the first division of the fillies’ maiden with Lady Hanson. Fourth to three decent sorts on her debut, she finished fifth behind Chiricahua last time, with next-time-out winner Danger Money less than three lengths in front of her. This looks to be her easiest task to date, and she can make it count.

The feature on the card is the listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Hurry Harriet Stakes and Laburnum can land the spoils for Aidan O’Brien and jockey Seamie Heffernan.

Unraced as a two-year-old, she made a winning start to her career over course and distance before being beaten just a neck behind Even So on her next start, in a listed race.

She was further behind the same filly when fourth in the Irish Oaks but it was a huge effort on just her third start. Today’s race is a significant drop back in grade and she can make it count. Stable mate Ennistymon ought to be the danger, but Crotchet is better than her recent form figures might indicate and can go well.

Harvard hung in behind the leaders when third on debut, but there was distinctly above-average potential in him, and a more professional effort today should ensure he gets off the mark in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. Wujood, a half-brother to the useful Rakan, is an interesting newcomer from the Dermot Weld yard.

At double-figure odds, Breaking Story represents some value in the opening race, the MansionBet Beaten By A Head Handicap. Sheila Lavery’s runner was a close sixth behind Current Option in the Ahonoora Handicap on the final day of the Galway Races and a repeat of that effort would put him in contention today.

Tommy Lyons

1:00 Breaking Story

1:30 Harvard

2:00 Numen

2:30 Laburnum

3:00 Lady Hanson (nb)

3:30 St Clerans (nap)

4:00 Trish’s Company

4:30 Day Dreamin’

