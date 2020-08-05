Racing roundup: Doubles all round on decimated Wexford card

Paul Townend, Gavin Cromwell and Shark Hanlon all enjoyed doubles on a Wexford card decimated by non-runners due to the change in going.

Townend first came aboard Willie Mullins’ only runner at the meeting. Hybery had shown precious little in previous outings but this was a weak maiden hurdle and the market spoke heavily in his favour for his first run since March and he obliged with plenty so spare.

On the soft ground, there were five non-runners in the Nore Handicap Hurdle, but Twilight Girl handled conditions to win for Townend and trainer Peter Fahey.

Hanlon took the second division of the Bann Handicap Hurdle with Balinaboola Steel, having just his second start for the yard. Given a good ride by Rachael Blackmore, he kicked on two out and that proved the winning of the race as favourite Arthur’s Baby had been given plenty to do and could never quite get to the 12-1 winner.

Conor Orr was in the saddle to complete Hanlon’s 51-1 double, doing so aboard Woodbrook Boy, who ran out a comfortable winner of the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase.

Cromwell’s first came courtesy of Walk Me Home, who appreciated every inch of the three miles in the first division of the Bann Handicap Hurdle in which he stretched clear late on to win under Jody McGarvey.

Cromwell’s Peaches And Cream, ridden by stable jockey Jonathan Moore, won the Slaney Beginners’ Chase with something to spare. Ridden patiently, he picked off favourite Roi De Dubai going to the second-last and raced clear late on.

The Barrow Handicap Chase brought the meeting to a close and The Broom Squire, trained by Philip Rothwell and ridden by Adam Short, caused a 25-1 upset shedding his maiden status at the nineteenth time of asking.

In Sligo, Misty Mountain, a 32-race maiden going to post in the first, got off the mark in decent style by making almost all the running and keeping on nicely to win the O’Hehir’s Bakery Mares’ Maiden Hurdle for Jimmy Lambe and Liam McKenna.

Anna Bunina, a winner at Cork on her previous outing, kept up the good work of John McConnell when taking the Martin Reilly Motors Rated Novice Hurdle under Simon Torrens. In a good finish, she kept on well under pressure to beat Jon Ess, Arthurian Fame and Hesamanofhisword.

Local trainer Mark McNIff continued his fine run by taking the Madden’s Bar & Restaurant Handicap Hurdle with reserve Mr Moondance, who made all under Kevin Brouder and was never challenged.

Mouse Morris and Donie McInerney teamed up to take the Kilcawley Construction Maiden Hurdle with Nero Rock, who jumped well most of the way and won readily.

Denis Hogan’s training career took a serious blow when Sceptical lost his life during the week, but the winners continue apace for the Cloughjordan trainer and he added two more last evening. Donagh Meyler was in the saddle for both, the first of which was Royal Aide in the Blind Tiger Bar & Restaurant Maiden Hurdle.

Bua Boy, who gave Hogan his last winner in the saddle, followed up with a hard-fought success in the Kevin Egan Cars Handicap Hurdle. Meyler had to get after him going to the third-last but he picked up well to lead after the last to beat Insane Bolt.