Weekend tips: Grace To Grace should take all the beating in Galway Festival finale

Day six in Galway and Grace To Grace can take the finale, the McDonogh Capital Investments Handicap, for Joseph O’Brien. On her most recent outing, the four-year-old was quite well backed for the Ladies’ Derby but did not enjoy the clearest of runs and eventually had to settle for seventh place behind Princess Zoe.

She is better than the bare result and, being a winner over today’s course and distance on testing ground in October, she has much in her favour and will take beating. Dark Voyager, who was runner-up to the well-handicapped Flying Scotsman here on Monday, looks the most obvious danger. He has gone up 4lbs for that effort but remained well treated, has a good draw and should go very close.

Innervisions looks a valuable each-way bet in the It’s Not Rocket Science With MansionBet Handicap. While he looks quite a tricky customer and consequently wears a hood, he is bred to appreciate testing conditions and ran better than the placing might suggest when sixth on his return to action in June.

Willie McCreery’s horses are in better form now and, from a good draw, he should be able to lie handy and be delivered late to make his challenge. He is preferred to Zoom Zoom Babe and Silvertown.

On tomorrow’s card in Galway, The Mpex Kid makes plenty of appeal in the Ardilaun Hotel Handicap. Dot Love’s runner ran here earlier in the week and finished fourth behind Eastern Racer, who re-opposes, but that tells only part of the story.

He missed the kick, found trouble in the race, and did well to finish where he did. It is quite clear he remains well handicapped off his mark of 75 and he can make amends for Monday’s luckless effort.

Jassaar can take the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Ahonoora Handicap for Dermot Weld and Oisin Orr. He caught the eye on his return, over a mile at the Curragh, and, on his next outing, ran a fine race to be a close third in a Naas conditions race won by the 103-rated Could Be King.

He has further improvement in him and can land this valuable prize at the expense of Njord, who was unlucky to be touched off in the BMW Mile here on Tuesday. Magnetic North is the other of interest.

Tomorrow in Cork, Floating Around should take a great deal of beating in the opener, a mares’ maiden hurdle. Andy Slattery’s filly was beaten 21 lengths on her most recent outing but ran better than that might suggest. This race certainly looks easier and she should prove too good for her rivals, headed by Cape Islay, who showed precious little in two previous starts over timber but has decent flat form and is in good hands.

GALWAY (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

2:35 HMS Seahorse

3:10 Eshtiya

3:45 Ultra Pride

4:15 Innervisions

4:45 Zozimus

5:15 War Diary (nb)

5:45 Grace To Grace (nap)

Next best

2:35 Ontario

3:10 The Rain King

3:45 Annexation

4:15 Zoom Zoom Babe

4:45 Star Image

5:15 Princess Zoe

5:45 Dark Voyager

KILBEGGAN (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

2:15 Coosan Clover

2:50 Samba Dancer

3:25 Ashton Court

4:00 Santana Plessis

4:35 Eimear

5:05 Josephina

5:35 Mr Jacaranda

Next best

2:15 Camino Way

2:50 Railway Hurricane

3:25 Caradadi

4:00 Jack Hackett

4:35 Ocean Glandore

5:05 Something Sweet

5:35 Cable

CORK (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

2:00 Floating Around

2:30 Glory

3:00 Ballybrowney Walk

3:30 Hopefully

4:05 Broder

4:35 Tigris River

5:05 Geraldo

Next best

2:00 Cape Islay

2:30 Gallowglass

3:00 Golden Glen

3:30 Winsor Vixen

4:05 Antimatter

4:35 Max Dynamite

5:05 State Of Glory

GALWAY (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

2:45 Sin E Shekells

3:15 Fourhometwo (nap)

3:50 The Mpex Kid (nb)

4:20 Jassaar

4:50 Alaiya

5:20 Buildmeupbuttercup

5:50 Dawn Over Owning

Next best