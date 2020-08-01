Glorious Goodwood tips: Enbihaar can repeat the trick in Lillie Langtry

Glorious Goodwood concludes today and Enbihaar can ensure favourite backers collect by landing the Group 2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes for a second successive year.

John Gosden’s mare looked nothing special as a three-year-old but enjoyed a fine four-year-old campaign, winning four of her six starts with her most visually impressive performance coming in this race when five lengths clear of Manuela De Vega.

It could be argued that she was a little disappointing when fourth in a Newmarket Group 2 on her only start this season but that was over an insufficient trip of a mile and a half and on ground softer than ideal.

Better ground and stepping back up to a mile and three quarters should really suit and Enbihaar should confirm last year’s form with Manuela De Vega.

The main betting event of the day is the Unibet Stewards' Cup where there’s just the 28 to sift through. The market is headed by the William Haggas-trained Nahaarr and he warrants considerable respect but, at odds of 9-2, he’s plenty short enough for a contest as competitive as this given he has to overcome a 7lb rise for a Newbury success last time out.

At the prices, Lexington Dash appeals more as an each-way option. The Richard Hannon-trained three-year-old won his first two starts this season before finishing fourth in a Newmarket handicap last time out on ground softer than ideal.

Conditions today should be more to his liking and Thore Hammer Hansen’s 3lb claim could prove invaluable. It’s also worth noting that three-year-olds have won three of the last five Stewards’ Cups and that Lexington Dash finished seven and a quarter lengths in front of Meraas, the only other three-year-old in today’s line-up, in that Newmarket handicap.

Meraas has won since but it’s hard to see why Lexington Dash should be nearly twice the price at odds of 14-1.

Rewaayat looks the one to be on in the consolation race. The Charlie Hills-trained five-year-old cruised to victory at Salisbury three weeks ago and a 12lb hike for dominant success may not be enough to stop him from going in again.

It could be a good day for Michael Stoute as Laafy should be hard to beat in the Unibet Summer Handicap while Society Lion has strong claims in the Qatar Handicap.

Selections

1.50: Rewaayat (NB)

2.25: Laafy

3.00: Enbihaar (Nap)

3.35: Lexington Dash (Each-way)

4.10: Society Lion