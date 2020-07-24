Willie Mullins fires Galway warning shot with second winner in as many days

Wille Mullins has had precious few runners of late but, with Galway next week, it could be an ominous sign that he followed up Thursday’s win in the bumper by taking the finale on last night’s card in Cork.

Finest Evermore, having her first run for the yard, did not have to come off the bridle to complete a double for rider Patrick Mullins, earlier successful aboard Pilbara for his cousin Emmet Mullins.

Pilbara, up 20lbs for his win at Tipperary, travelled best to the final flight but was untidy at it and handed the advantage back to Double Windsor. However, when Patrick got serious his mount responded and got back up to win by a head.

Anna Burnina, highly tried on her four previous starts over hurdles, made up for her unseating at Bellewstown by taking the opener for John McConnell and Donie McInerney. A winner of four of her 12 starts on the Flat, she should have no trouble adding further success over hurdles.

Yafordadoe was equally impressive in the second maiden. Jonathan Moore barely had to move a muscle aboard Gavin Cromwell’s runner to win by more than four lengths.

Act Of God made a successful handicap debut in the Dromahane Handicap Hurdle. Ridden by Rachael Blackmore for Edward O’Grady, he picked up the running in the straight and ran on strongly to readily account for odds-on favourite, Shanroe.

Chead Solas gave cousins Joseph O’Brien and J J Slevin another winner to celebrate when taking the corkracecourse.ie Maiden Hurdle, though a mistake at the final flight almost cost him victory.

Galuppi earned the second win of his career taking the first division of the Churchfield Handicap Hurdle for Tipperary trainer Jimmy Finn and rider Kevin Sexton. My Lovely Boy, a spare ride for Sean O’Keeffe, took the second division for Listowel trainer Thomas O’Connor.

In Down Royal, Johnny Murtagh stole the show, taking the featured BoyleSports Ulster Derby with Red Kelly to complete a treble.

Red Kelly was a huge gamble on his handicap debut and landed it in such style the handicapper saw fit to put him up a stone and a half. But even that was not enough to deny the follow up as the three-year-old came with a withering run down the outside to land the valuable event in the hands of Shake Kelly.

Murtagh and Kelly’s day had begun with Measure Of Magic running out a comfortable winner of the valuable Irish EBF Median Sires Series Race.

Ben Coen was in the plate when She’s Our Queen brought up the second leg of Murtagh’s 48-1 treble. She travelled strongly behind the pace much of the way, took it up two out and dug deep to win the late battle with Fictitious Lady.

Murtagh went close to winning the BoyleSports Irish EBF Ulster Oaks but his runner, the four-timer-seeking Wilderness, was unable to deny the late rush of Aidan O’Brien’s Elizabethofaragon. Up 14lb for a recent maiden win but perhaps unsuitably down in trip, it took all of Wayne Lordan’s strength to get her up on the line.

Chiricahua, last seen in the Irish Derby, made the most of the drop in grade to win the Metcollect Maiden. A return to stakes company has been earned by Ger Lyons’ runner.