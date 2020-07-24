Danny Mullins claims double success on family day at Limerick

It was family day in Limerick, with three of the eight races won by trainer-jockey combinations from the same family.

Danny Mullins topped the bill, recording a double on the card, the second of them for his mother, Mags, aboard recent chase winner Gunfire Reef.

Back over hurdles to make the most of a lower handicap mark, he coasted clear from a long way out and was never challenged en route to a 46-length victory in the first division of the Newcastle West Handicap Hurdle.

Danny also had an armchair ride aboard Mystery Stowaway, who had no trouble justifying odds-on favouritism in the Patrickswell Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. Of his 33-length winner, trainer John Ryan said: “She was due that. She’s a smart filly. She has been unlucky, and probably should have achieved more than she has achieved.

“I’m very fond of her, there’s something special about her. Everything about her is quality. We have schooled her over fences and she’s a cracking filly to jump. I have a full brother to her and a half-sister at home, so I have three of the family.”

Some Spin returned odds of 100-1 when making a winning hurdling debut in the second division of the maiden hurdle. Ridden by Pa King for brother James, he was clear turning in and just idled late as 50-1 chance Good Reception made late gains to take second place.

“We were very disappointed after Tipperary,” said the winning rider. “He had a bit of stage fright that day, but I did plenty of schooling with him since, and James and Johnny said they’d give him a spin over hurdles.

“He was ready to run in a point to point when everything stopped, and we thought he’d win a five-year-old point to point easy, but circumstances dictated that he ended up here.

“He jumped and travelled everywhere and was the best horse in the race. He’ll probably be sold now.”

Seldom does local trainer Eric McNamara leave Limerick without a winner, and he and son Conor were on the mark with Oscar Montel, who ran out a cosy winner of the three-mile maiden.

Automatic is an imposing horse so it was no surprise to hear his trainer, Liam Burke, say he would be looking for something suitable over fences after his horse had justified odds-on favouritism in the first division of the maiden hurdle in the hands of Rachael Blackmore.

“He was entitled to win that on some of his form, but it took us a while to get a handle on him,” said Burke.

“We were holding him up and breaking his stride and not letting him do it but today when he was in front, he was idle.

“At home he’s a real good workhorse, but he was idle from the top of the hill. I’d say we’ll go over fences with him. He’s a huge horse, and chasing is his game.”

Blinkers first time worked the oracle for Sean Says, who won the Adare Handicap Hurdle for Rodger Sweeney and Phillip Enright. The four-year-old, a 40-1 chance, battled on bravely to see off two John Joe Walsh horses, Ballyegan Hero and Broder.

“She won a good four-year-old hurdle at Punchestown last January but was running against older horses afterwards,” said Sweeney.

“You’d be disappointed with her run the last day as I thought she’d win. I’ll bring her on slowly as she is only four, and I’ll have a chat with Colman (Sweeney, son) and see where we go next.”

The Trigger completed a July treble by taking the second division of the Newcastle West Handicap Hurdle for Ronan McNally and jockey Sean Flanagan.

A winner over fences at Tipperary and last week over hurdles in Kilbeggan, he only had to be kept up to his work late on to complete his hat-trick.

Jody Townend, winner of the Ladies’ Derby on Saturday at the Curragh, added the ladies’ bumper to her recent spoils when partnering Dysart Diamond to claim victory for Willie Mullins.