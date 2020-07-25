Weekend Tips: Laggata can continue Johnny Murtagh's fine run

Laggata can continue the fine form of trainer Johnny Murtagh by taking the Follow Gowran Park On Twitter Fillies’ Maiden.

On debut she finished a close fourth to the highly regarded Eldama in a maiden from which runner-up Bearberry and fifth-placed She’s Our Queen have since won their maidens.

She was caught late when runner-up to Baraniya last time out but was fighting back all the way to the line and finished nicely clear of third-placed Maud Gonne Spirit, who has since won her maiden.

On breeding, she should have no trouble dealing with the ground should the forecast arrive and, with the stable in such brilliant form, she can get off the mark at the third time of asking.

John Murphy’s horses have hit form in recent weeks and Divine Celt can earn the Cork trainer another trip to the winner’s enclosure by taking the Golf Open Week At Gowran Park Apprentice Handicap.

Well beaten in three maidens last season, when trained by Michael O’Callaghan, she made her debut for her current stable in a handicap at this track and finished a fine third behind Shona Mea, who has since won again. She was then behind Jan Wellens next time, and a fine third to Scholastic on her most recent outing. Today’s race looks the weakest she has thus far contested, and she can get off the mark under promising apprentice Joey Sheridan.

In Tramore, Bective Cave will win the opener, a handicap chase, if he can run close to his hurdle rating. Last week, the 12-year-old won a hurdle off a mark off 114, earning a rise to 123, but gets to run over fences off 97.

That was his first run of the year and he ought to improve for it. In theory, he is the proverbial good thing. However, he is zero from eight thus far over larger obstacles and it should be noted that he was beaten in a chase off 89 on his final start of last season, although, in mitigation, the winner was rated 98 at the time and is now 137.

Give Him Time has a little in hand as he goes back over fences for the third race, the two-mile-five handicap chase. He won his most recent outing, over hurdles, off a mark of 88 and earned a 10lb rise for it. That was just his second run for Gordon Elliott, having been well beaten over fences on his stable debut. He goes back over fences today off a mark of 91 and, being less exposed over them, can leave previous chase form behind.

Tomorrow at the Curragh, the feature is the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup and it is hard to look beyond Magical, who will be a short price to complete back-to-back wins in the race. Most interesting in the race will be seeing how Armory, the only three-year-old in the line-up, fares at his first try over ten furlongs. Later on the card, Na Blianta Beo ought to get off mark in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

