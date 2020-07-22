Naas and Ballinrobe tips: Millisle can get back to winning ways

Jessica Harrington's Millisle can get off the mark for her three-year-old season by taking the Group 3 Yeomanstown Stud Ballyogan Stakes, the feature on today’s Flat programme in Naas.

The highest rated two-year-old filly of last season, she returned in the Newmarket 1000 Guineas but not much went right for her that day and the effort is best forgotten.

She then went to Ascot for the Commonwealth Cup and was not beaten too far despite racing towards the far side.

Last time out, on her first run in Ireland since August of last year, she contested a Group 3 over today’s course and distance and found only British raider Art Power too good.

There is no Art Power in today’s race, the ground should be more to her liking, and Jessica Harrington’s filly can get back to winning ways at the expense of Forever In Dreams.

It is interesting that two of the runners in the ten-furlong maiden are higher rated than all bar two of the runners in the Group 3 race. Dawn Patrol and Order Of Australia, who finished third and fourth respectively in the Irish Derby, are both rated 107, which might, in theory, make this the best maiden run in Ireland for many a year.

Dawn Patrol did not enjoy much luck in running in the Irish Derby and, while it may be stretching it to think he may have got to the first two home, he was a clear third best. On the same terms, he should confirm that form with stablemate Order Of Australia, even if the trip is sharp enough for him.

Chiricahau was thought good enough to give Ger Lyons his first runner in the Irish Derby and, while he never figured, he is clearly better than the bare form and, in time, is likely to prove much better than his rating of 82. For today, he just needs to get back on track somewhat by showing up more prominently.

Ola Bonita is worth another go in the Sean Barrett Bloodstock Insurances Ltd Maiden. Andy Slattery’s filly was a real eyecatcher on debut, in a maiden won by You’resobeautiful, and that form has worked out quite well, with the winner finishing runner-up in a listed race on her next start and the runner-up, eighth, tenth and 14th from that race all subsequently winning maidens.

Ola Bonita was reportedly in season when disappointing on her next start but if back to the form of her debut will take beating this time.

The National Hunt fare in Ballinrobe is decidedly moderate, but Ilikehim makes some appeal in the first division of the Supermac’s Handicap Hurdle. William Durkan’s horse ran well in both recent outings on the Flat, suggesting he could be ready to exploit a mark of 91 over hurdles.

BALLINROBE

Tommy Lyons

1:00 Two Shoe Tom

1:30 Ilikehim

2:00 Yeat’s Encore

2:30 Dawson’s Cottage

3:00 Mind Your Step

3:30 Hardy Man

4:00 Birdie Blitz

4:35 Walking Fame

- Next Best

1:00 Flying Risk

1:30 Lusis Naturea

2:00 Zinat

2:30 Imperial Choice

3:00 Shes Some Doll

3:30 Futurum Regem

4:00 Kilganer Queen

4:35 More Info

NAAS

Tommy Lyons

4:45 Giselles Thunder

5:15 Sestriere

5:45 Ola Bonita

6:15 Millisle (NAP)

6:45 Eglish

7:15 King Of Athens

7:45 Prose

8:15 Dawn Patrol (NB)

- Next Best