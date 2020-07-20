Gowran and Ballinrobe tips: Monument Valley can make most of good draw

Monument Valley is favoured by the draw in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden, the fifth race on today’s card in Ballinrobe, and Aidan O’Brien’s colt should make the most of it.

On his first three outings, he was behind stablemates Wichita, Tiger Moth and Serpentine, the first two subsequently having finished runner-up in Classics and the third the subsequent winner of the Epsom Derby.

Last time out, in a Curragh maiden, he was just touched off by Taramansour having tried to make all. He rallied well under pressure and should really appreciate the step up to a mile and five furlongs. He sets a high standard and can get off the mark at the fifth time of asking, with Alatar his chief danger.

Red Line Alexander sets the standard in the opener in Ballinrobe, but enthusiasm is tempered just a touch due to the outside draw. Paddy Twomey’s filly made her debut for the stable at the Curragh and finished a fine third behind Aunt Bee and subsequent maiden winner Thunder Kiss. That was a fine first effort and if she can find a handy position early in this race she will take beating.

Crackaway should go very well in the first division of the Bay Leaf Handicap. The four-year-old made his debut for Gordon Elliott just four weeks ago and travelled well to inside the last couple of furlongs in a handicap won by Wilderness.

He couldn’t quicken to get deeply involved but stayed on nicely to the line to finish fourth and, in doing so, left the impression he would appreciate a step up in trip, which he gets today. From a great draw, he should be able to sit handy throughout and is preferred to For Everyone, Arcland and the hat-trick seeking Allora Yeats.

In Gowran Park, Meticulous ought to be different class to hi rivals in the first division of the Goffs Supporting Irish Racing Maiden Hurdle.

Avanzi can take the second division of the Goffs Supporting Irish Racing Maiden Hurdle. On his only outing to date, in a bumper at Ballinrobe, he finished third to smart sorts Blazing Emily and Risk Factor.

Out of a winning point to pointer, and from the same line as two-time Thyestes winner Preists Leap, he can be expected to step up now going over obstacles, and is just preferred to With A Start, who made a promising first start for Noel Meade when runner-up in a decent Flat handicap at Bellewstown.

GOWRAN PARK

Tommy Lyons

1:00 Swelltime

1:30 Meticulous

2:00 Avanzi (nb)

2:30 Politicise

3:00 Shannon Fields

3:30 Global Racing

4:00 Mr Jackman

4:35 Jimmy Jimmy

Next Best

1:00 Isotope

1:30 Make Good

2:00 With A Start

2:30 Barrington Court

3:00 Captain Courageous

3:30 Gun Merchant

4:00 Elusive Specimen

4:35 Bavarian Girl

BALLINROBE

Tommy Lyons

4:45 Red Line Alexander

5:15 Midnight Sunshine

5:45 Conor Hogan

6:15 Celtic Crown

6:45 Monument Valley (nap)

7:15 One In All In

7:45 Crackaway

8:15 Indian Eye

Next Best

4:45 Elite Craft

5:15 Nan Yehi

5:45 Dancing Doll

6:15 Capel At Dawn

6:45 Alatar

7:15 Tirmizi

7:45 For Everyone

8:15 Shumaker