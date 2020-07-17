Ryan Sexton off to perfect start

Ryan Sexton made the perfect start to his career, riding the Peter Fahey-trained Stellaire Enfant to victory in the Newcastle West Apprentice Handicap on yesterday’s Flat card in Limerick.

The 22-1 chance travelled well to the last couple of furlongs, had to be switched outside to avoid trouble shortly afterwards, but responded well to Sexton’s calls to get up for a cosy success.

There were more familiar names on the results sheet earlier in the day when Aidan O’Brien and Wayne Lordan took both races for two-year-olds, touching off Ger Lyons-trained runners in each.

Finest made it fourth time lucky when doing just enough to hold the fast-finishing Amber Kite in the fillies’ maiden, before Giorgio Vasari, wearing blinkers for the first time, battled on bravely to deny Alex D by a whisker in the colts’ and geldings’ race.

Comfort Line made a successful return to maiden company when arriving late on the scene in the first division of the Limerickraces.ie Maiden, while Call Me Rocky appreciated the better ground when continuing the great run of Johnny Murtagh and Shane Kelly with victory in the second division.

Pearls Galore landed a nice touch when winning the Adare Fillies’ & Mares’ Maiden on her debut for Paddy Twomey.