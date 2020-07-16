Racehorse owners forced to wait some more due to roadmap delay

It had been hoped owners could return to the racetrack from next Monday
Racehorse owners forced to wait some more due to roadmap delay
Owners won't be allowed attend Ballybrit for the Galway Races. Picture: Cody Glenn/Sportsfile
Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 18:02 PM
Darren Norris

Racehorse owners will have to wait a little longer to see their horses strut their stuff due to the Government's decision to delay phase four of the roadmap to reopen Ireland.

It had been hoped owners could return to the racetrack from next Monday but Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) have now confirmed that this will not now be possible.

With only key personnel allowed onto the racecourse during behind closed doors meetings, racehorse owners have not been permitted on track since the Covid-19 lockdown in March.

It had been hoped that under phase four of the roadmap, which allows for outdoor gatherings of up to 500 people, that owners would be welcomed back to Irish racecourses but that ambition will now be delayed a further three weeks until August 10, a timeframe that includes the Galway Races which begins on July 27.

“Since we resumed racing in Ireland on June 8 Horse Racing Ireland has kept tandem with the Government’s movement on the roadmap for reopening of society and business, and will continue to do so," HRI chief executive Brian Kavanagh said.

“The decision taken by the Cabinet to defer phase four of the roadmap means we will also, regrettably, have to defer our ambition to welcome owners back to the racecourse from July 20.

"I understand how disappointing this will be for owners who remain our first priority to return to the racecourse once restrictions are eased.

“Plans were well advanced for this to happen from Monday next at Ballinrobe and Gowran Park, and a number of owners had already completed their online medical screening.

"However, until the number permitted at outdoor gatherings is increased by the Government to 500, only key personnel necessary to run a race meeting will be permitted on site.

“The level of compliance with the Covid-19 protocols since June 8 has been excellent and is appreciated by the Covid-19 teams in Horse Racing Ireland and the IHRB (Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board).

“It is these protocols that ensure that we are able to continue to race so it is very important that everybody continues to comply with the rules on the racecourse around social distancing and face masks, and the requirements around pre-health screening.”

More in this section

A general view of Leopardstown Racecourse 1/7/2020 Leopardstown tips: Gin can blossom in maiden
Copy%20of%20Raphael%20Killarney%2010 Chosen Mate makes impressive return at Killarney
Monbeg%20Notorious%20DRoyal%20r5 Downpatrick and Killarney tips: Opportunity knocks for Insane Bolt 

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up