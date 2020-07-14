Downpatrick and Killarney tips: Opportunity knocks for Insane Bolt 

Today’s National Hunt fare is in Downpatrick where Insane Bolt can get off the mark over hurdles by taking the Randox Health Handicap Hurdle for Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell.

A winner on the Flat when trained by Johnny Murtagh, he has run over hurdles six times and showed potential on more than one occasion. Last time out, he contested a maiden hurdle at Tipperary and was out the back most of the way before making some late gains into eighth place behind King Pellinor.

It was not the strongest of races, but it was a maiden, and he will be helped by the return to handicap company. He jumps quite well, will be better off for that Tipperary outing, and can take what looks a weak contest.

The most obvious danger is Kilmurry, who was runner-up in a similar race last time. He has not run since finishing runner-up in a course and distance handicap in March.

If ready for his return, he will reach the frame.

Killarney plays hosts to its second Flat meeting of the week and Epona Plays can make the most of the weight she receives from all her rivals in the opening race, the Dawn Milk Run Race.

Willie McCreery’s filly can be tardy at the start and if being so again it will put her on the backfoot over today’s one-mile trip. However, she is improving with experience, is well treated by the conditions of today’s race, and can make it count. Keats likes to go forward and will force his rivals to pull out all the stops if they want to get by him.

Havana Breeze was well into double figures when this race was priced up last evening but there are plenty of reasons to believe Hilary McLoughlin’s runner will go close in the Dawn Hi + Lo Handicap.

The mare finished runner-up to one of today’s rivals, Sharp Focus, over course and distance last year, and meets that rivals on 10lbs better terms this time. Prior to last year’s good run, she had run well in a one-mile handicap in Limerick and comes here having done likewise.

She was a little unlucky last time and has been dropped 2lbs to a career low mark of 48. The more the ground dries out, the better her chance. Sharp Focus also has claims despite being worse off at the weights, but Mk Drama deserves a winning turn and is feared most.

Day Dreamin’ made an encouraging start to the season when eighth behind Giorni Felice on her recent return to action and the Tony Martin-trained filly can give owners Newtown Anner Stud Farm another Killarney success when she contests the Easyclean Handicap. Sky God, for the same connections, is a reserve for the following race and would be of interest if getting in.

KILLARNEY

SELECTIONS

4:25 Epona Plays

4:55 Havana Breeze (NB)

5:25 Mary Salome

5:55 Day Dreamin’

6:25 Sky God

6:55 Galileo Dance

7:25 Supasundae

NEXT BEST

4:25 Keats

4:55 Mk Drama

5:25 Segenhoe

5:55 Amlad

6:25 Bligh

6:55 Pike County

7:25 Accompanied

DOWNPATRICK

SELECTIONS

1:00 Gallopongray

1:30 Jack Hackett

2:00 Insane Bolt (NAP)

2:30 Enjoy D’allen

3:00 Mary Of De Sorrows

3:30 Galaxy Girl

4:00 Curlew Hill

NEXT BEST

1:00 Dilly Filly

1:30 Ya Boy Ya

2:00 Kilmurry

2:30 Memories Remain

3:00 Moyode Lady

3:30 Miraculum

4:00 Ruaille Buaille