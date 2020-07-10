Weekend tips: Leadership Race can record first success on turf

There looks to be some opportunities for punters on tomorrow’s cards at Dundalk and Cork, but today’s card at Leopardstown is typically competitive.
Grammata can get off the mark in the listed Coolmore Caravaggio Tipperary Stakes. Runner-up on debut, she was pitched in deep on her second start, in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot but ran a cracking race to finish seventh. This is a significant drop in class and she can confirm Berkshire form with Dickiedooda.
LEOPARDSTOWN (Saturday)[/h2]
2:10 Noble Seal
2:35 Masen
3:10 Khafaaq (nb)
3:45 Pak Army
4:15 Cerberus
4:45 Rekindling
5:15 Zabeel Prince
5:45 Leadership Race (nap)
2:10 Ebeneezer Perry
2:35 Van Gogh
3:10 The Mpex Kid
3:45 Ultra Pride
4:15 Pepperoni Pete
4:45 Kasperenko
5:15 Ancient Spirit
5:45 Parkers Hill
[h2]CORK (Sunday)[/h2]
2:40 Ahthatsgrand
3:10 Crystal Dawn (nap)
3:40 Grammata
4:10 Taramansour
4:40 Fame And Acclaim
5:15 Equitant
5:45 Silk Forest
2:40 Helvic Princess
3:10 Maggie Thunder
3:40 Mooneista
4:10 Monument Valley
4:40 Ocean Monarch
5:15 San Andreas
5:45 Lynn Britt Cabin
[h2]DUNDALK (Sunday)
2:30 Blue Cabochon
3:00 Ecclesiastical
3:30 Dark Pine
4:00 La Novia
4:30 Neyland
5:00 Cache Queen
5:30 Monarch Of Egypt
6:00 Marmolata (nb)
2:30 Mohaaseel
3:00 Shooting Spirit
3:30 Bestrella
4:00 Laralei
4:30 Eacharn
5:00 Lady De Vesci
5:30 Nobel Prize
6:00 Pempie