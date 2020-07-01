Leopardstown and Tipperary tips: Blackcatblackitten can repel all challengers

Joseph O'Brien can claim success at Leopardstown courtesy of Blackcatblackitten. Picture: PA

Another day of 16 Irish races to enjoy, and the nap comes in Leopardstown, where Blackcatblackitten can get the mark in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Fillies’ Maiden.

Joseph O’Brien’s filly tends to race a little lazily through the early part of her races but stays well and finds plenty for pressure. She was a neck behind one of today’s rivals, Toora Loora, when they finished second and fourth respectively behind Zenya in a Roscommon maiden but can reverse the form if given a more aggressive ride.

She gives the impression she will be even better when stepping up to a mile and a half, but today’s race looks a good opportunity for her. She has a chance to dictate from the outset and, if jockey Declan McDonogh takes the bull by the horns, she can repel all challengers.

The Group 3 Derrinstown Stud Fillies’ Stakes can go the way of the consistent So Wonderful, who is long overdue a breakthrough success.

A 10-race maiden, she wasn’t beaten far behind Peaceful in the Irish 1000 Guineas on her first start of this season and was an even closer third behind subsequent Newmarket 1000 Guineas winner Love in the Moyglare. That level of form ought to be good enough today.

Ridenza is an interesting rival. She won her only start of last season and, while the runner-up, Tasalka, has not done much to boost the form, the winner looked particularly smart and should have a good season.

Ridenza’s trainer, Michael Halford, can take the Group 3 Amethyst Stakes with Sinawann. Winner of a maiden at the second time of asking, he finished runner-up to Derby fancy Mogul on his final start of last season and returned with a decent fourth behind Siskin in the Irish 2000 Guineas. This drop in class should see a return to winning ways.

The National Hunt fare takes place in Tipperary and Bold Enough can continue the fine start to the summer for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore by taking the opening race, the MansionBet It’s Not Rocket Science Maiden Hurdle.

Runner-up to Ballyadam in a point to point in October, he made his track debut at Naas in January and jumped well and was in contention until late on in a race won by Asterion Forlonge. This is an easier task for the five-year-old and he can take full advantage.

Lord Lariat finished strongly to win a two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle last week at Tipperary and can follow up under a mandatory penalty in the first division of the MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap over three miles.