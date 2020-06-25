HRI to allow limited number of owners on track next month

Owners will be allowed back on Irish racecourses next month, as part of new measures which will ease current strict protocols in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
HRI to allow limited number of owners on track next month
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 20:07 PM
The moves will take effect before the start of the high-profile Galway Festival on July 27. Photo by Cody Glenn/Sportsfile
The moves will take effect before the start of the high-profile Galway Festival on July 27. Photo by Cody Glenn/Sportsfile

Owners will be allowed back on Irish racecourses next month, as part of new measures which will ease current strict protocols in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Horse Racing Ireland has announced two owners per horse will be permitted to attend “for their race(s) only” from July 20 - while from July 1, international entries can resume in premier handicaps as well as all black-type races under both codes.

The moves follow new Government amendments in Ireland for the phased reopening of businesses, and will take effect before the start of the high-profile Galway Festival on July 27.

HRI chief executive Brian Kavanagh said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm today that owners will be permitted to return to the racecourse on July 20, with certain restrictions.

“Owners play a key role in Irish racing, and their loyalty during this difficult period has been especially noteworthy, and from July 20 two owners per horse will be allowed to access the racecourse to see their horse run.”

It is one of several HRI amendments, some to be introduced on July 1 and others on July 20, to regulations which have been in force since the sport returned behind closed doors earlier this month.

More in this section

A general view of Leopardstown Racecourse 1/7/2020 Leopardstown tips: Gin can blossom in maiden
Copy%20of%20Raphael%20Killarney%2010 Chosen Mate makes impressive return at Killarney
Monbeg%20Notorious%20DRoyal%20r5 Downpatrick and Killarney tips: Opportunity knocks for Insane Bolt 
racinghorse racingplace: irishplace: irelandperson: brian kavanaghevent: galway festivalorganisation: horse racing irelandorganisation: hri

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up