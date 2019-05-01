Ruby Walsh retires from racing after 'a remarkable and brilliant career'

Ruby Walsh has announced he has retired from racing.

The 39-year-old from Co Kildare made the announcement today after he won the Punchestown Gold Cup riding Kemboy.

It was another one-two finish for trainer Willie Mullins, with Al Boum Photo finishing second in an enthralling sprint finish.

"I'm finished," Ruby declared in a post-race interview.

.@Ruby_Walsh has just announced his retirement from race riding after winning the @Coral Grade 1 Punchestown Gold Cup on Kemboy. #ThankYouRuby pic.twitter.com/zfE7apvT6A — Punchestown (@punchestownrace) May 1, 2019

President Michael D Higgins was among those extending their congratulations to Mr Walsh for an illustrious career which spanned more than two decades.

"I have written to Ruby, to congratulate him on a remarkable and brilliant career, and to thank him for his outstanding contributions, not only to racing but also to Ireland’s reputation abroad," he said.

Since he first came to prominence through his win in the Grand National 19 years ago, Ruby has ridden more horses to victory than any rider in modern history and his track record, a veritable testament to Ruby’s talent, skill and determination, will take some time to beat.

President Higgins also commended Mr Walsh's family and supporters and thanked him for representing Ireland.

A farewell to Ruby from his weighing room colleagues 💦#ThankYouRuby pic.twitter.com/ckR1L6x0if — Punchestown (@punchestownrace) May 1, 2019

Racing pundits reacted to the shock announcement, saying it "was great he went out on a high."

"One of the best National Hunt jockeys ever. He's going to be really, really missed."



Our team react after Ruby Walsh announces his retirement from the saddle with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/xzRWV3mkSb — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 1, 2019

