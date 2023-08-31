Caldwell now the hunted in battle for Irish Forest series

Motorsport

The weekend’s EMC Lakeland Rally in Enniskillen and Rali Bae Ceredigion in Wales - the respective fifth rounds of the Sligo Pallets Irish Forest Rally Championship and the British Rally Championship offer similar and different comparisons. Both will be decided on the best five scores, however, a number of the top seeds in both events will be free of the shackles of championship points and that should raise the tempo.

But while BRC leader and French driver Adrien Fourmaux, who skips the event due to his World Rally commitments, is almost a shoe-in for the title given his 60-point lead (although there’s the slight possibility his commitments won’t allow him complete the series), Strabane’s Ryan Caldwell is just one point ahead of his nemesis Omagh’s Mark Donnelly in the battle for the Irish Forest series.

From being 'the hunter' in the previous four rounds, Caldwell is now 'the hunted' following his win on the recent Cork Forest Rally that promoted him into the lead of the series by a point. “I prefer to be leading the championship rather than playing catch-up. I don’t feel under any extra pressure really, I’m just happy enough to be leading it. Mark (Donnelly) seems to be the main man in terms of my championship bid, certainly in Enniskillen,” said Caldwell.

Both drivers used last week’s Davagh Forest Rally as a shakedown but it was a brief outing for Caldwell. “It didn’t go according to plan, I was going too fast and hit a chicane on the first stage and damaged the radiator. I’m not sure how I will approach the rally as yet, Davagh didn’t work out and in Cork I did some cosmetic damage so maybe I will just have a good clean rally. I’ve never done the rally before while Mark (Donnelly) has competed there a few times.”

Reigning Irish Forest champion Omagh’s Patrick O'Brien (Skoda Fabia R5) is the top seed followed by Cathan McCourt (Ford Fiesta Rally2), who hasn’t been on a gravel rally for over a year. Caldwell (Skoda Fabia R5) and Donnelly (VW Polo GTi R5) are next up with the in-form Jason Mitchell (VW Polo GTi R5), who won Davagh last week and was only 2.2s behind Caldwell in Cork, one to watch. Carlow’s David Condell could improve his points total but will remain fourth in the series as he trails Jordan Hone by 22 points. The event is a double run over a loop of three stages - 3.56 miles,10.15m and 4.3m, SS1 begins at 10.56am.

Meanwhile, another reigning champion Welsh ace Osian Pryce (VW Polo GTi R5) heads up the entry in the Aberystwyth-based Rali Bae Ceredigion, he isn’t registering for points so like O’Brien in Enniskillen, he too can concentrate on event victory in Wales. Others in a similar mode are Irish Tarmac regulars Meirion Evans (VW Polo GTi R5) and James Ford (Citroen C3 Rally2) while James Williams (Hyundai i20 Rally2), Callum Black (Ford Fiesta Rally2) and Garry Pearson (VW Polo GTi R5) can focus improving their championship positions. Waterford’s Andrew Purcell and his Killarney co-driver Shane Buckley will debut a VW Polo GTi R5) and should be in the hunt for success.

The Junior BRC title rests between Ulster pair Kyle White (Peugeot 208 Rally4) and Kyle McBride (Ford Fiesta Rally4) the latter will play his “Joker” round in Wales and could add as many as five additional points to his tally, he trails White by 18 points. Tipperary’s Casey Jay Coleman (Ford Fiesta Rally4) is 17 points further adrift in third place. There are eight stages tomorrow (Saturday) and six on Sunday.