The 33 Irish players set for the new AFLW season

A record-high 33 Irish players are preparing for the new AFLW season with the first bounce on Friday morning between Melbourne and Collingwood (10.20am Irish time).

This campaign is a 10-week home-and-away competition with four weeks of finals. With 540 players across 18 clubs, this year just over 6% of the league will be Irish.

West Coast Eagles

Aisling McCarthy, Tipperary: McCarthy has played 33 games of AFLW since first making the move Down Under with Western Bulldogs in 2019. She has become a key player for the West Australia club and was twice their Club Champion runner-up.

Fremantle

Joanne Cregg, Roscommon: A rookie who was one of three Irish players selected in the AFLW draft last April. She previously played in the WAFLW (reserves league) for Subiaco.

Orlagh Lally, Meath: The All-Ireland winner featured seven times in her first season last year.

Amy Mulholland, Armagh: The 2018 Division Two Player of the Year emigrated to Australia and took up amateur footy as a pastime in 2021. In 2022, she was picked in the draft and kicked her first senior goal last season.

Aine Tighe, Leitrim: Tighe endured two injury-ravaged years before finally making her mark last year. An impactful and versatile talent.

Adelaide

Yvonne Bonner, Donegal: Her second stint in the competition. The star forward previously played with GWS Giants for two seasons and has returned with her husband and daughter. It has been confirmed Bonner will debut in round 1.

Niamh Kelly, Mayo: The winger has played 30 games so far in the AFLW.

Brisbane

Jennifer Dunne, Dublin: Fresh from starring against Kerry in the All-Ireland final, midfielder Dunne has joined the Premiership favourites.

Orla O'Dwyer, Tipperary: The leading Irish player and an All-Australian in Season 6. Consistently outstanding for the Lions.

Gold Coast Suns

Clara Fitzpatrick, Down: The defender joined the Queensland outfit in March as part of a five-club deal.

Cara McCrossan, Tyrone: A key player for the Casey Demons in the 2022 VFLW season. The 28-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the draft.

Niamh McLaughlin, Donegal: Big things are expected of the Donegal captain and 2022 LGFA Player of the Year.

Sydney Swans

Jennifer Higgins, Roscommon: One of four new Irish players to join the Swans. She joined the club after 13 seasons with Roscommon.

Tanya Kennedy, Donegal: The 30-year-old migrated to Australia in 2012. She joined local Gaelic football club Clan Na Gael and caught the eye of former Swans player turned coach Colin O’Riordan.

Paris McCarthy, Kerry: A talented basketballer who played D2 for East Tennessee State on a full scholarship in 2022.

Julie O'Sullivan, Kerry: Corner-back for the Kingdom in the 2022 All-Ireland final defeat vs Meath.

Carlton

Dayna Finn, Mayo: Her debut campaign in Australia. Finn is a dual talent having represented Ireland in basketball.

Erone Fitzpatrick, Laois: Another new addition. Head of Development Tom Couch has already lauded her effort and thirst for knowledge as a midfielder.

Collingwood

Sarah Rowe, Mayo: The multi-talented sports star has logged a remarkable 43 games for Collingwood so far.

Aishling Sheridan, Cavan: Looking for a clean run of games having sustained a knee injury last year. One of a few who returned to Ireland and represented her county in the offseason.

Essendon

Joanne Doonan, Fermanagh: Made her return to the AFLW in 2022, having previously represented Carlton.

Geelong

Rachel Kearns, Mayo: A fearless athlete who has played 14 AFLW games.

Anna Rose Kennedy, Tipperary: Joined the club after captaining DCU to the O’Connor Cup.

Aishling Moloney, Tipperary: Looks set to line out as a forward for the Cats. She is primed to be the breakout Irish star.

St Kilda

Grace Kelly, Mayo: The ex-Eagle’s injury struggles mean she has not yet played for St Kilda since making the move from West Coast in 2022.

Hawthorn

Aileen Gilroy, Mayo: Keeps getting better. Recently finished second in the club’s best and fairest.

Aine McDonagh, Galway: In her first year, the 24-year-old played seven games and kicked four goals.

Melbourne

Sinead Goldrick, Dublin: A sensation. The Dubliner did not return to her county after winning the Premiership.

Aimee Mackin, Armagh: For years she has been a highly sought prospect. The Demons have finally secured their target.

Blaithín Mackin, Armagh: 10 games and a Premiership medal in her first year. How do you top that?

North Melbourne

Ailish Considine, Clare: Vikki Wall’s decision to pursue a rugby career provide an opportunity for Considine to return to Australia. A former Premiership winner with Adelaide.

Niamh Martin, Tipperary: A new recruit who impressed performance and talent manager Rhys Harwood. “She has a high level of speed and agility, and her ability to break the lines and take the game forward stood out to us.”

Erika O'Shea, Cork: She played every game last season until suffering a freak eye injury against Richmond.