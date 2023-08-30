Eddie Dunbar forced to abandon Vuelta a Espana after crash

Eddie Dunbar has been forced to abandon the Vuelta a Espana after crashing in the neutralised zone before the start of Wednesday's stage 5 from Morella to Burriana
RAIN IN SPAIN: Eddie Dunbar falls during the first stage of the 2023 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain. Another crash on stage 5 has forced him to abandon the race. Pic: Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images

Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 15:04
TJ Galvin

Eddie Dunbar has been forced to abandon the Vuelta a Espana after crashing in the neutralised zone before the start of Wednesday's stage 5 from Morella to Burriana.

The Corkman was sitting in 42nd position overall, 5:05 behind leader Remco Evenepoel, following a difficult start to the race.

The Team Jayco Alula rider crashed twice during Saturday's rain-affected opening team trial stage.

Dunbar had been fancied to perform well in his debut at the race, having finished an impressive seventh in the Giro d'Italia earlier this summer.

Dunbar's teammate Filippo Zana has also been forced to abandon during stage five after suffering stomach cramps.

#Cork - Sport#Cycling
