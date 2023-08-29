Novak Djokovic returns to world number one after US Open first round win

Novak Djokovic secured a return to the world number one spot with a near flawless late-night performance at the US Open
Novak Djokovic returns to world number one after US Open first round win

BACK AT NUMBER ONE: Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Alexandre Muller, of France, during the first round of the US Open in New York. Pic: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 10:34
Andy Sims

Novak Djokovic secured a return to the world number one spot with a near flawless late-night performance at the US Open.

The 36-year-old Serbian, who missed last year's tournament due to not being vaccinated against covid, swept past France's Alexandre Muller 6-0 6-2 6-3.

Flushing Meadows hosted a tribute to former former champion and equality campaigner Billie Jean King, celebrating 50 years since the US Open offered equal prize money to men and women with Michelle Obama making a speech, before Djokovic took to the court at 11pm local time.

He said: "Well, I knew it was going to be a late night for me, a late start of the match.

"Nevertheless, I was excited to go out on the court. I didn't care if I started after midnight because I was looking forward to this moment for few years, to be out on the biggest stadium in our sport, the loudest stadium in our sport, playing night session.

"It was a special night, they had a ceremony. It took longer than I would probably have wanted but was a great joy to be stepping out on the court.

"I think the performance explains how I felt, particularly in the first two sets. It was kind of lights-out tennis really, almost flawless, perfect first set.

"I probably had the answer for every shot he had in his book. Overall I'm very, very pleased with the way I feel, with the way I'm playing. Hopefully I can maintain that level. It's just the beginning of the tournament, but I already like the level of tennis."

Djokovic will replace reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz at the top of the rankings following the US Open. It will be the seventh time the number one spot has changed hands this year.

More in this section

GYMNASTICS-USA-CHAMPIONSHIPS Simone Biles keeps future plans secret but comeback trail ‘like a Taylor Swift concert’
Women's Irish Open, US Open and rematch of Eubank Jr and Smith: your sport on TV this week Women's Irish Open, US Open and rematch of Eubank Jr and Smith: your sport on TV this week
Netherlands Grand Prix 2023 - Race - CM.com Circuit Zandvoort Max Verstappen’s achievements are still underestimated – Fernando Alonso
#Tennis
<p>EARLY EXIT: Holger Rune, of Denmark, reacts during a match against Roberto Carballes Baena, of Spain, during the first round of the US Open. Pic: AP Photo/John Minchillo</p>

Holger Rune left to rue ill-advised tweet after early US Open exit

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd