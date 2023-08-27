Cobh's Callum Walsh continues rise, then apologises to fans

Win over Juan Jose Velasco takes Walsh's professional record to 8-0, seven by knockout.
'King' Callum Walsh. Picture: @WBCBoxing

Sun, 27 Aug, 2023 - 13:44
Cian Locke

Cobh boxer Callum Walsh successfully defended his WBS Silver super welterweight belt against Juan Jose Velasco at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles Saturday night. But afterwards, Walsh apologised to fans for not providing a better show, after the Argentinean pulled out after four rounds. 

“I want to apologise to all the fans who showed up,” said Walsh. “I wanted to give you a fight, I wanted to give you more. But that was out of my control. I was just getting going when he quit. I look forward to putting on a better show next time.” 

The win takes Walsh's professional record to 8-0, seven by knockout.

The 22-year-old wore down Velasco with a series of body shots in the opening rounds. And while Velasco stood and traded for spells, he quickly ran out of gas.

“It felt like we were just getting into it, it was turning into a good fight," Walsh said. "I was winning easily. I liked the way he tried to bring it to me. If you want me to get in the mix, I’ll do it. But he quit.

“It was getting good, and I would have stopped him in the next round."

Speaking to the Irish Examiner ahead of the fight, Walsh's legendary trainer Freddie Roach says a world title fight is not far away. 

“He is so close to a world title now. He is getting better and better. I like the meanness.”

On Saturday, Walsh had Roach in his ear urging for the knockout. 

"Every round Freddie kept saying, ‘Last round, last round.’ But we got him out of there, Freddie.” 

Next up for Walsh is Madison Square Garden in November with a possible homecoming in Cork also on the cards.

