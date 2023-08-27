What next for Oleksandr Usyk after controversial win over Daniel Dubois?

There was controversy over a punch deemed a low blow by Dubois in the fifth round that left Usyk on the canvas.
Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk, right, lands a blow on Britain’s Daniel Dubois (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Oleksandr Usyk maintained his unbeaten record with a knockout victory over Daniel Dubois in Poland on Saturday night.

The Ukrainian put down Dubois in the ninth round to retain his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts, although there was controversy over a punch deemed a low blow by the British fighter in the fifth round that left Usyk on the canvas.

What comes next for Usyk?

Could there be a rematch?

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates victory (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

There was no rematch clause included in the contract but Dubois and his team were furious about the low blow decision and promoter Frank Warren has already said they will push for the fight to be declared a no contest, or a rematch ordered.

What about Tyson Fury?

Usyk was asked immediately after the fight about the prospect of facing WBC champion Tyson Fury in a unification contest and said he would be ready for it “tomorrow”. Fury is due to fight Francis Ngannou on October 28 in Saudi Arabia, and predicting the 35-year-old’s next move is notoriously difficult.

Who else?

Filip Hrgovic is the mandatory IBF challenger (Nick Potts/PA)

Filip Hrgovic is the mandatory IBF challenger and believes he should be ahead of Fury in the queue to take on Usyk. The undefeated Croatian defeated Demsey McKean on the same card which saw Anthony Joshua knock out Robert Helenius.

Could it be Joshua?

Anthony Joshua (left) and Oleksandr Usyk in action last year (Nick Potts/PA)

Usyk and Joshua have gone toe-to-toe in two of the most high-profile fights in recent years, with the Ukrainian causing an upset in the first contest and then narrowly retaining the titles he won. A third fight does not appear to be on the cards, though, with Joshua eyeing a clash against Deontay Wilder in a double bill with Usyk-Fury.

Any other options?

At 36, there must be questions about Usyk’s future in the sport and, if the Fury fight does not happen soon, how long will he hang on? The Ukrainian took up arms in the early stages of the war against Russia and events in his homeland could also be a factor in his next move.

<p>Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after beating Britain’s Daniel Dubois (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)</p>

