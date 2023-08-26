Blistering anchor from Mawdsley puts 'speechless' Ireland into relay final

Few expected this, but for Sophie Becker, Roisin Harrison, Kelly McGrory and Sharlene Mawdsley, that made this shock result all the sweeter. Without the services of individual star Rhasidat Adeleke, the Irish women’s 4x400m team pulled off a massive upset to reach the world final in Budapest, clocking 3:26.18 to finish fourth in their heat and advance on time.

The race was won by the British quartet in 3:23.33, with Belgium and Italy just behind, Ireland crossing the line in fifth before being upgraded to fourth, with USA disqualified having broken the changeover zone during a baton exchange.

Ireland was led off by Becker, who split a swift 51.66 to launch them into third, with Harrison clocking 52.06 on the second leg. McGrory, competing in her first World Championships, held on well through the third leg, splitting 52.45, and she handed over to Mawdsley, who, in her fifth race of the past week, produced another magnificent leg, splitting 50.01.

“I’m so proud of this team, we put all our hearts on the line, we ran our best,” said Mawdsley. “I ran my heart out today, as did all the girls. We’re really pleased with what we produced.”

Becker said: “We were adding it up and the team was quite similar to the team we had in Munich last year and we ran basically what we ran in Munich last year, so we did what we had to do.”

Harrison and McGrory were making their debuts at this level. “We were nervous, but it was such a boost and we used the adrenaline to our advantage,” said Harrison.

The decision to omit Adeleke was a collective one between Adeleke, her coach Edrick Floreal, the Irish medical team and Irish team management, the 20-year-old struggling with fatigue and physical issues after a year in which she ran 34 races.

“She’s had a long season,” said Paul McNamara, Athletics Ireland’s High Performance Director. “Coach Flo is of the same mindset – she’s done, she needs to get out of here, she needs to get home. The input from our medical team is that this is the right call. We can’t turn around and mandate that this girl race a 400m, or possible two fours, when the medical team are telling you, ‘she needs a break, she needs time off.’”

The Irish women’s 4x400m team cool down after the race

Adeleke will not return to the line-up for Sunday’s final, which takes place at 8.50pm Irish time, closing the championships.

“It’s all to play for now,” said Becker. “We were shocked last year when we got into a European final, it’s a World final – that is sensational.”

Mawdsley said she didn’t know “where this energy is coming from” as she prepares for her sixth race of the week in the final. “The crowd, the stadium, the support we’re having is just unreal. I was speechless when the girls told me we’re through, I was dead finishing that race, but I’ll get up, gear myself up and go again tomorrow.” Becker offered her thanks to the legions of Irish fans who’d made the trip.

“When they called us out, the cheer was almost as loud as the Hungarian cheer, it was amazing, with flags everywhere,” she said. “Thank you so much to all our supporters.”