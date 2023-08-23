Sarah Lavin smashes Irish record to finish fifth in world semi-final

The 29-year-old clocked 12.62, going well below Derval O’Rourke’s national record of 12.65.
NEW IRISH RECORD: Sarah Lavin competes in the women's 100m hurdles during day five of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 20:06
Cathal Dennehy

It was the performance of her life, right when she needed it most, and with that Sarah Lavin has become the fastest Irish female hurdler in history.

The 29-year-old finished fifth in the 100m hurdles semi-final at the World Championships in Budapest tonight, clocking 12.62, going well below Derval O’Rourke’s national record of 12.65, which had long been one of her biggest targets.

The race was won by USA’s Keni Harrison in 12.33, with Lavin’s time not quick enough to see her through to the final. It’s the fourth time she has broken her personal best this summer.

Lavin has had an astonishing season on the track, despite facing tragedy away from it in recent months.

In April her boyfriend, international rally star Craig Breen, was killed in a crash ahead of an event in Croatia.

“I do find peace at the track,” she said after returning to racing.

“Every day has a kind of sadness, but Craig was an incredibly happy person and his smile was so infectious. I try my best, when I can, to live how he taught us to.”

While her run tonight came up shy of reaching her ultimate goal – the world final – it caps a memorable journey for both Lavin and her coach Noelle Morrissey, who have worked together for the past 21 years.

Earlier in the day in Budapest, Louise Shanahan finished fifth in her heat of the women’s 800m in 2:00.66, which was not enough to advance, the Leevale athlete unable to speak to the media due to requiring medical assistance.

Irish in action, Thursday (all times Irish)

6am: Brendan Boyce, 35km race walk

6pm: Brian Fay, 5000m heats

8.08pm: Mark English, 800m semi-finals

World Athletics Championships: Live, Virgin Media Two, 5.50pm; BBC Two, 5.30pm

