Top seed Iga Swiatek fights back to reach Western and Southern Open semi-finals

Swiatek had trailed Vondrousova 5-4 in the opening set, but rallied to break back at 5-5 – only for both players to lose their next service games which brought up a tie-break.
Top seed Iga Swiatek fights back to reach Western and Southern Open semi-finals

Iga Swiatek came from behind to see off the Wimbledon champion. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA

Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 22:42
PA

World number one Iga Swiatek turned around a first-set deficit to beat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (3) 6-1 and book her place in the semi-finals of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Swiatek, the French Open champion, had trailed Vondrousova 5-4 in the opening set, but rallied to break back at 5-5 – only for both players to lose their next service games which brought up a tie-break.

Having taken that 7-3 with two more crucial mini-breaks, Swiatek maintained her momentum in the second set.

An early break and hold saw Swiatek lead 2-0 and she never relinquished control, closing out the match with two more breaks to complete the turnaround in one hour and 33 minutes.

“At the beginning, it wasn’t easy to get used to her lefty spin, but I’m happy that I kind of played better and better throughout the whole match. At the end, I was really solid,” the Pole said on the WTA Tour website.

“I made good decisions and chose the right solutions to win these points. I think she also kind of made some mistakes. The most important (thing) is to use your opportunity and I’m happy that I did that.”

Swiatek goes on to face Coco Gauff after the American eased past Italian qualifier Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-2.

The 19-year-old will be hoping to make the most of the support of the home crowd when she faces the world number one – having not taken a set off Swiatek in their past seven meetings.

French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova also advanced to the semi-finals after Marie Bouzkova was forced to retire following three games of their match.

More in this section

Ciara Mageean celebrates after finishing 2nd 19/8/2022 Rhasidat Adeleke and Ciara Mageean could join Ireland's elite pantheon in the coming days
Nhat Nguyen in action against Viktor Axelsen 29/6/2023 Irish No 1 faces Denmark's Olympic champ in own back yard
Munster Reds v Leinster Lightning - Rario Inter-Provincial Cup Cricket: Kane half-century as Munster Reds see off Leinster Lightning
WTAPlace: UK
<p>THE HARD WAY: Ireland will have to do it the hard way as they lose their clash against England at the EuroHockey Championships. Pic: ©INPHO/Frank Uijlenbroek</p>

Ireland lose to strong English side at EuroHockey Championship

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd