Flag football and cricket in shake-up for LA Olympics

A decision on which new sports will be included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is likely to come in the next few weeks
Flag football and cricket in shake-up for LA Olympics

DECISION TIME: IOC president Thomas Bach. Pic: AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 07:35
Karolos Grohmann

A decision on which new sports will be included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is likely to come in the next few weeks, the head of the International Federation of American Football said on Monday.

Flag football, a non-contact format of American football played by teams of five, is trying along with eight other sports to get onto the 2028 Games programme as one of the events that can be added by the local organisers.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) then needs to ratify that decision when it meets in Mumbai in October.

"We expect a decision (from LA2028 organisers) in the coming weeks," IFAF President Pierre Trochet said in a call with reporters. "We are focusing on our work but expect a decision in the upcoming weeks."

The sport faces stiff competition, with cricket seen as one of the favourites given the sport's wide global reach, its financial strength and broadcast appeal.

Flag football and cricket have been shortlisted along with baseball-softball, lacrosse, breakdancing, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsport.

Flag football is banking on its support in the United States, growing popularity abroad as well as potential participation of NFL players at the Games to make it to Los Angeles.

"When we first questioned ...to see if the players will be released by the NFL to play it was clear that it would interest many players," Brett Gosper, head of NFL Europe, said.

"That's an exciting prospect, to see some NFL superstars at the Olympics."

While their inclusion is only for one edition of the Games, these sports are banking on the boost provided by their Olympic participation to spur growth and remain an attractive Olympic product going into the next four-year cycle.

The LA 2028 organisers can decide on several sports to be included.

Next year's Paris 2024 Olympics organisers have included four additional sports for their Games with breakdancing, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing - the last three of which also featured as additional events at the Tokyo Games.

Reuters

More in this section

Western & Southern Open - Day 1 Fire still burns as Novak Djokovic prepares for US return
Louise Shanahan celebrates 30/7/2023 Thesis can wait as Louise Shanahan wants Worlds semi and her record back
Women's World Cup final, World Athletics Championships and Women's EuroHockey Championships: your sport on TV this week Women's World Cup final, World Athletics Championships and Women's EuroHockey Championships: your sport on TV this week
<p>Gaby Lewis made an unbeaten 43 off 37 balls against Netherlands. Picture: Sportsfile</p>

Ireland openers star as Netherlands thrashed in first T20 International

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd