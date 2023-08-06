Kelly Mallon wins All-Ireland senior bowling title for eleventh time

Kelly Mallon won a record 11th All-Ireland senior bowling title at Eglish on Sunday and performed like someone who could easily win 11 more.

What an extraordinary athlete, the most under-rated Irish sports person of her generation and indisputably the greatest woman bowler of all time. Munster champion, Geraldine Daly-Curtin, may have regrets that she did not push the Armagh star closer, but no woman in Ireland would have beaten the champion.

She opened with a super shot towards Moy Point, which Curtin did well to follow. She stretched her lead to a bowl of odds in the next three and was two in front after five towards the big tree. Curtin then enjoyed her best period of the score, she increased her speed and mounted a strong resistance.

Despite this Mallon raised a third bowl after a brilliant ninth to the old school. Curtin didn’t wilt and came back to knock the third bowl with a super shot from there. She kept battling, but Mallon could find the shots to restore the third bowl at Lisgobban lane. The remaining throws were only about the winning margin.

That big win was the silver lining in an otherwise poor weekend for Ulster. On Saturday Munster went through the card with a plucky last shot win for Denis O’Sullivan in the Junior A men, his first-cousin Tommy O’Sullivan won the Boys U18 and Tommy O’Donoghue was an impressive U14 winner. Ellen Sexton gave a sensational performance in winning the Girls U18 final for Munster.

Denis O’Sullivan beat Eugene McVeigh in a Junior A final that was a cocktail of brilliance, mediocrity, tension, excitement and endurance.

They teased the huge attendance with two sensational opening shots. McVeigh opened with a huge bowl to Moy Point, which O’Sullivan narrowly missed with a searing bowl tight on the left. O’Sullivan followed with another brilliant one to light at McNally’s, which McVeigh missed by just two metres. From there it was more trench warfare than spectacular fireworks O’Sullivan missed a chance to take control when he fell well short of Kelly’s lane with his third after McVeigh had fluffed his shot. Neither player was able to get back in the zone. Each one produced really good shots, but there was no sustained purple patch.

It looked to be getting away from McVeigh till he played a pure gem from Hunter’s. He lost all his gains with a very poor next shot to concede a bowl of odds. In an instant he was back in it after another incredible bowl into the hollow, which cut O’Sullivan’s lead to 60m. O’Sullivan burst clear again with a brilliant bowl to light at Reid’s.

He didn’t shut the door though as he only made poor light at the last bend. That proved very sticky as he was called twice, the first two attempts were not enough to put it to bed, but his third, off a five metre penalty, was an absolute rocket towards the end of the straight. It looked over, but he missed the line to give McVeigh a very unlikely lifeline.

The Tyrone man played his bowl across right, but it got a rub and suddenly O’Sullivan was staring into the abyss. After being out on the road for well over three hours and with the tension now off the scale, this was the biggest test of his career. He faced up to it and delivered a sensational bowl that scorched past McVeigh’s tip.