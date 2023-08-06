Keane and Nì Rianin into finals at World Championships

Ellen Keane's finally getting her World Championships started as she posted a season best swim in the 100m butterfly heat to reach the final this evening.
Keane posted a time of 1:22.45 in her heat, a season best time, to see her through to the final. Speaking after her swim “I woke up this morning feeling good,” Keane said.
“I didn’t just want to mess around and just make the final, I wanted to do a good swim so that I could analyse it and try and make improvements for the final, so yeah, I’m happy!”
Ròisìn Nì Riain was back in the pool this morning with the Limerick woman finishing second in her 200m IM heat in a time of 2:33.01 to qualify for the final this evening.
Speaking afterwards Nì Riain said “It wasn’t too bad. It was a heat swim, so job done, it’s just about getting back and rest and recovering as best I can for later on.”
Keane's final will take place at 5.35pm while Nì Riain will compete at 6.38pm.
Nicole Turner and Dearbhaile Brady are also in action today when they compete in the 50m butterfly final at 7.23pm.