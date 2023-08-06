Keane and Nì Rianin into finals at World Championships

Ellen Keane is into the 100m butterfly final while Ròisìn Nì Riain will compete in the 200m IM final.
Keane and Nì Rianin into finals at World Championships

INTO FINAL: Ellen Keane wins her heat in a season best time to reach the 100m butterfly final this evening. Pic: ©INPHO/Bruce White

Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 11:49
Fiona Halligan

Ellen Keane's finally getting her World Championships started as she posted a season best swim in the 100m butterfly heat to reach the final this evening.

Keane posted a time of 1:22.45 in her heat, a season best time, to see her through to the final. Speaking after her swim “I woke up this morning feeling good,” Keane said.

“I didn’t just want to mess around and just make the final, I wanted to do a good swim so that I could analyse it and try and make improvements for the final, so yeah, I’m happy!”

Ròisìn Nì Riain was back in the pool this morning with the Limerick woman finishing second in her 200m IM heat in a time of 2:33.01 to qualify for the final this evening.

Speaking afterwards Nì Riain said “It wasn’t too bad. It was a heat swim, so job done, it’s just about getting back and rest and recovering as best I can for later on.”

Keane's final will take place at 5.35pm while Nì Riain will compete at 6.38pm.

Nicole Turner and Dearbhaile Brady are also in action today when they compete in the 50m butterfly final at 7.23pm.

More in this section

World Para Swimming Championships 2023 - Day 6 Season best times for Irish trio at Para Swimming Championships
Thomas Barr 18/8/2022 Thomas Barr withdraws from World Championships
Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte - Press Conference - Hilton London Syon Park Dillian Whyte vows to prove his innocence after doping test ‘adverse finding’
<p>Simone Biles won on her return to gymastics. Pic: AP Photo/Erin Hooley</p>

It means the world – Simone Biles makes stunning return after two-year break

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd